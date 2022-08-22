Hino Motors shares slide further, drop more than 4% and top loser on Nikkei

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Japan's Hino Motors 7205.T, Toyota Motor Corp's 7203.T truck and bus unit, were down more than 4% and the top loser on the Nikkei index .225N on Tuesday, after its engine-related misconduct widened to small trucks.

Hino President Satoshi Ogiso said on Monday that during a transport ministry investigation additional misconduct regarding emissions was found that affects more than 76,000 vehicles.

Toyota shares fell 1.4% on Tuesday morning.

