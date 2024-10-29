Hino Motors Reports Significant Loss Amid Revised Projections

Hino Motors (JP:7205) has released an update.

Hino Motors, Ltd. has reported an extraordinary loss of 230 billion yen due to legacy certification issues in North America, impacting its financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 2025. Despite challenges, the company revised its full-year earnings forecast upwards, aided by yen depreciation and expense reduction, although net income projections remain negative. The company has decided to withhold interim dividends and adjust the year-end dividend forecast in response to these financial adjustments.

