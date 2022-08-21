Hino Motors emission falsification issues also include small trucks -Nikkei

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Hino Motors 7205.T, already under scrutiny for emissions data falsification for large trucks, has had similar problems for small trucks, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The development is likely the result of the raid from the transportation ministry finding the number of inspections of engine performance was found to be inadequate, the Nikkei reported. Hino is Toyota Motor Corp's 7203.T large truck and bus unit.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Kim Coghill)

