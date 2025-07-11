Hingham Institution for Savings Reports Significant Increase in Q2 2025 Earnings and Assets

Hingham Institution for Savings reports significant earnings growth for Q2 2025, with net income rising to $9.4 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings reported strong financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, achieving a net income of $9.41 million, or $4.28 per diluted share, reflecting a 129% increase from the previous year’s $4.1 million. The bank’s annualized return on average equity rose to 8.43%, up from 3.92% a year prior, while core net income also saw substantial growth, increasing by 239% year-on-year. For the first half of 2025, the bank's total assets grew to $4.54 billion, with net loans reaching $3.93 billion. Deposits remained stable, showing a growth in non-interest-bearing deposits. The bank's net interest margin improved, and it maintained an efficient ratio of 41.17%. The president emphasized a commitment to operational efficiency and rigorous cost control in a challenging economic environment. Hingham has also declared a regular cash dividend, marking its 126th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Potential Positives

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 129% year-over-year, reflecting strong financial performance.

Core net income per share (diluted) for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 239% compared to the same period in 2024, indicating significant operational improvement.

The efficiency ratio improved markedly to 41.17% in the second quarter of 2025, down from 68.57% in the previous year, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency.

Total assets grew to $4.539 billion as of June 30, 2025, indicating solid growth in the company's balance sheet.

Potential Negatives

Non-performing assets increased significantly to 0.70% of total assets, up from 0.04% at both December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, indicating potential deterioration in asset quality.

Only one non-performing commercial real estate loan was mentioned, which draws attention to concentration risk and raises concerns about the bank's exposure in this sector.

The bank did not declare a special dividend in the last two years, which might signal a conservative approach to capital allocation, possibly affecting investor sentiment.

FAQ

What were Hingham Institution for Savings' earnings for Q2 2025?

Hingham Institution for Savings reported net income of $9,414,000 or $4.32 per share for the second quarter of 2025.

How did core net income change in 2025?

Core net income for Q2 2025 was $7,453,000, reflecting a 239.0% increase compared to Q2 2024.

What is the total asset growth for Hingham Institution?

Total assets reached $4.539 billion as of June 30, 2025, showing a 3.7% annualized growth year-to-date.

What is the dividend amount declared by Hingham Institution?

The Bank declared a regular cash dividend of $0.63 per share, payable on August 13, 2025.

What are the key performance ratios reported for Q2 2025?

The annualized return on average equity was 8.43% and return on average assets was 0.85% for Q2 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



HINGHAM, Mass., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS (NASDAQ: HIFS), Hingham, Massachusetts announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.







Earnings







Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $9,414,000 or $4.32 per share basic and $4.28 per share diluted, as compared to $4,102,000 or $1.88 per share basic and diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the second quarter of 2025 was 8.43%, and the annualized return on average assets was 0.85%, as compared to 3.92% and 0.38% for the same period last year. Net income per share (diluted) for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 127.7% compared to the same period in 2024.





Core net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which represents net income excluding the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized, was $7,453,000 or $3.42 per share basic and $3.39 per share diluted, as compared to $2,181,000 or $1.00 per share basic and per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the second quarter of 2025 was 6.67% and the annualized core return on average assets was 0.67%, as compared to 2.08% and 0.20% for the same period last year. Core net income per share (diluted) for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 239.0% compared to the same period in 2024.





Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $16,538,000 or $7.58 per share basic and $7.52 per share diluted, as compared to $10,970,000 or $5.04 per share basic and $5.01 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the first six months of 2025 was 7.45%, and the annualized return on average assets was 0.75%, as compared to 5.27% and 0.50% for the same period in 2024. Net income per share (diluted) for the first six months of 2025 increased by 50.1% over the same period in 2024.





Core net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, which represents net income excluding the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized, was $13,578,000 or $6.23 per share basic and $6.17 per share diluted, as compared to $4,395,000 or $2.02 per share basic and $2.01 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the first six months of 2025 was 6.12%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 0.61%, as compared to 2.11% and 0.20% for the same period in 2024. Core net income per share (diluted) for the first six months of 2025 increased by 207.0% over the same period in 2024.





See Page 10 for a reconciliation between Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) net income and Non-GAAP core net income. GAAP requires that gains and losses on equity securities, net of tax, realized and unrealized, be recognized in the Consolidated Statements of Income. In calculating core net income, the Bank did not make any adjustments other than those relating to the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized. In the first six months of 2024, both net income and core net income were positively impacted by lower income tax expense driven by excess tax benefit associated with the exercise of stock options and the revision of state income tax estimates.







Balance Sheet







Total assets increased to $4.539 billion at June 30, 2025, representing 3.7% annualized growth year-to-date and a 0.4% increase from June 30, 2024.





Net loans increased to $3.932 billion at June 30, 2025, representing 3.0% annualized growth year-to-date and stable when compared to June 30, 2024. Origination activity was concentrated in the Boston and Washington D.C. markets and remained focused on stabilized multifamily commercial real estate.





Retail and commercial deposits were $1.998 billion at June 30, 2025, flat year-to-date and representing 4.0% growth from June 30, 2024. Non-interest-bearing deposits, included in retail and commercial deposits, were $437.6 million at June 30, 2025, representing 20.2% annualized growth year-to-date and 27.5% growth from June 30, 2024, while interest-bearing deposits fell, reflecting some specific customer business needs.





Growth in non-interest bearing deposits in the first six months of 2025 continued to reflect the Bank’s focus on developing and deepening deposit relationships with new and existing commercial and non-profit customers. The Bank continues to invest in its Specialized Deposit Group, actively recruiting for talented relationship managers in Boston, Washington, and San Francisco, particularly as respected competitors exit these markets or merge with larger regional banks.





The stability of the Bank’s balance sheet, as well as full and unlimited deposit insurance through the Bank’s participation in the Massachusetts Depositors Insurance Fund, continues to appeal to customers in times of uncertainty.





Wholesale funds, which includes Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings, brokered deposits, and Internet listing service time deposits, were $2.052 billion at June 30, 2025 representing 6.0% annualized growth year-to-date and a 4.4% decline from June 30, 2024, as the Bank used these funds to replace certain commercial deposits in the second quarter of 2025. In the first six months of 2025, the Bank continued to manage its wholesale funding mix to lower its cost of funds while taking advantage of the inverted yield curve at certain durations by adding lower rate longer term liabilities. Wholesale deposits, which include brokered and Internet listing service time deposits, were $480.1 million at June 30, 2025, representing a 6.0% annualized decline year-to-date and a 3.5% decline from June 30, 2024. Borrowings from the FHLB totaled $1.572 billion at June 30, 2025, representing 10.0% annualized growth from December 31, 2024, and a 4.7% decline from June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank maintained an additional $802.8 million in immediately available borrowing capacity at the FHLB of Boston and the Federal Reserve Bank, in addition to $360.6 million in cash and cash equivalents.





Book value per share was $204.36 as of June 30, 2025, representing 6.4% annualized growth year-to-date and 6.8% growth from June 30, 2024. In addition to the increase in book value per share, the Bank declared $2.52 in dividends per share since June 30, 2024.





On June 25, 2025, the Bank declared a regular cash dividend of $0.63 per share. This dividend will be paid on August 13, 2025 to stockholders of record as of August 4, 2025. This will be the Bank’s 126th consecutive quarterly dividend.





The Bank has also generally declared special cash dividends in each of the last thirty years, typically in the fourth quarter, but did not declare a special dividend in 2024 and 2023. The Bank sets the level of the special dividend based on the Bank’s capital requirements and the prospective return on other capital allocation options, particularly the incremental return on capital from new loan originations and share repurchases. This may result in special dividends, if any, significantly above or below the regular quarterly dividend. Future regular and special dividends will be considered by the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis.







Operational Performance Metrics







The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased 16 basis points to 1.66%, as compared to 1.50% in the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This was the fifth consecutive quarter of continued expansion, despite the Federal Reserve’s federal funds rate target range remaining unchanged in 2025. This improvement was the result of a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, combined with an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities fell 10 basis points in the second quarter of 2025, as the Bank’s retail and commercial deposits continued to reprice at lower rates, and the Bank continued to take advantage of the inverted yield curve by adding lower rate FHLB advances and brokered deposits. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 5 basis points in the second quarter of 2025, driven primarily by a higher yield on loans, as the Bank continued to originate loans at higher rates and reprice existing loans. The net interest margin in the final month of the second quarter of 2025 was 1.72% annualized.





Key credit and operational metrics remained acceptable in the second quarter of 2025. At June 30, 2025, non-performing assets totaled 0.70% of total assets, compared to 0.03% at December 31, 2024 and 0.04% at June 30, 2024. Non-performing loans as a percentage of the total loan portfolio totaled 0.81% at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.04% at both December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024. The Bank did not record any charge-offs in the first six months of 2025 or 2024. In the second quarter of 2025, the Bank placed a commercial real estate loan with an outstanding balance of $30.6 million on nonaccrual, after the borrower failed to make the full payment due at maturity. This loan is secured by an entitled development site for a significant multifamily development in Washington, D.C. and has an associated conditional guarantee from a large national homebuilder and an affordable housing developer. The Bank is working actively to identify a resolution that protects the Bank’s interests. The remaining non-performing assets and loans cited above were and are residential, owner-occupant loans.





As of June 30, 2025, the Bank only had the single above-mentioned non-performing commercial real estate loan, and no other commercial real estate delinquent loans. The Bank did not have any delinquent or non-performing commercial real estate loans as of December 31, 2024 or June 30, 2024. The Bank did not own any foreclosed property at June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024 or June 30, 2024.





The efficiency ratio, as defined on page 5 below, decreased to 41.17% for the second quarter of 2025, as compared to 45.82% in the prior quarter and 68.57% for the same period last year. Operating expenses as a percentage of average assets were 0.68% for the second quarter of 2025, as compared to 0.68% for the prior quarter and 0.67% for the same period last year. This reflects, in part, continuing investment in deposit-gathering infrastructure and relatively stable average assets from period to period. As the efficiency ratio can be significantly influenced by the level of net interest income, the Bank utilizes these paired figures together to assess its operational efficiency over time. During periods of significant net interest income volatility, the efficiency ratio in isolation may over or understate the underlying operational efficiency of the Bank. The Bank remains focused on reducing waste through an ongoing process of continuous improvement and standard work that supports operational leverage.





Chairman Robert H. Gaughen Jr. stated, “Returns on equity and assets in the second quarter of 2025 remained somewhat lower than our long-term performance expectations, although they have recovered significantly. Returns in our core business continue to improve steadily, driven by a continued expansion in the net interest margin through asset repricing, falling funding costs, and growth in non-interest bearing deposits. Our operational leverage remains critical to generating satisfactory returns and we remain focused on rigorous cost control and continuous operational improvement. Although our investment returns are likely to remain volatile in any individual period, they continue to contribute meaningfully to growth in book value per share over time.





While this period has been extraordinarily challenging, the Bank’s business model has been built to compound shareholder capital over the long-term. We remain focused on careful capital allocation, defensive underwriting and rigorous cost control - the building blocks for compounding shareholder capital through all stages of the economic cycle. These remain constant, regardless of the macroeconomic environment in which we operate.”





The Bank’s quarterly financial results are summarized in this earnings release, but shareholders are encouraged to read the Bank’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which is generally available several weeks after the earnings release. The Bank expects to file Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on or about August 6, 2025.





Incorporated in 1834, Hingham Institution for Savings is one of America’s oldest banks. The Bank maintains offices in Boston, Nantucket, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.





The Bank’s shares of common stock are listed and traded on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol HIFS.



















HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS









Selected Financial Ratios





































Three Months Ended









June 30,













Six Months Ended









June 30,

















2024













2025













2024













2025













(Unaudited)













































































































Key Performance Ratios























































Return on average assets (1)





0.38





%











0.85









%











0.50





%











0.75









%











Return on average equity (1)





3.92















8.43















5.27















7.45















Core return on average assets (1) (5)





0.20















0.67















0.20















0.61















Core return on average equity (1) (5)





2.08















6.67















2.11















6.12















Interest rate spread (1) (2)





0.25















0.95















0.19















0.87















Net interest margin (1) (3)





0.96















1.66















0.91















1.58















Operating expenses to average assets (1)





0.67















0.68















0.67















0.68















Efficiency ratio (4)





68.57















41.17















72.63















43.36















Average equity to average assets





9.59















10.05















9.56















10.02















Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities





119.93















122.94















119.92















122.60

































June 30,









2024













December 31,





2024













June 30,









2025













(Unaudited)





















































































Asset Quality Ratios































Allowance for credit losses/total loans









0.68





%









0.69





%















0.70









%











Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans









1,577.28













1,775.00



















86.97



































































Non-performing loans/total loans









0.04













0.04



















0.81















Non-performing loans/total assets









0.04













0.03



















0.70















Non-performing assets/total assets









0.04













0.03



















0.70

































































Share Related



















































Book value per share





$





191.34













$





198.03















$









204.36















Market value per share





$





178.88













$





254.14















$









248.35















Shares outstanding at end of period









2,180,250

















2,180,250



















2,181,250



























(1)









Annualized.

























(2)









Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

























(3)









Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

























(4)









The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income, excluding the net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized.

























(5)









Non-GAAP measurements that represent return on average assets and return on average equity, excluding the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized.















































HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS









Consolidated Balance Sheets









































(In thousands, except share amounts)









June 30,





2024













December 31,





2024













June 30,





2025













(Unaudited)

























































ASSETS



































































Cash and due from banks





$





5,990













$





4,183















$









8,470















Federal Reserve and other short-term investments









363,151

















347,647



















352,144















Cash and cash equivalents









369,141

















351,830



















360,614



































































CRA investment









8,722

















8,769



















8,928















Other marketable equity securities









83,860

















104,575



















113,761















Securities, at fair value









92,582

















113,344



















122,689















Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost









6,493

















6,493



















6,494















Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost









66,189

















61,022



















64,659















Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $26,940 at June 30, 2024, $26,980 at December 31, 2024 and $27,730 at June 30, 2025









3,933,419

















3,873,662



















3,931,663















Bank-owned life insurance









13,805

















13,980



















14,143















Premises and equipment, net









16,676

















16,397



















16,180















Accrued interest receivable









9,082

















8,774



















8,962















Other assets









13,344

















12,269



















13,753















Total assets





$





4,520,731













$





4,457,771















$









4,539,157





























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY











































































































Interest-bearing deposits





$





2,075,002













$





2,094,626















$









2,040,271















Non-interest-bearing deposits









343,262

















397,469



















437,608















Total deposits









2,418,264

















2,492,095



















2,477,879















Federal Home Loan Bank advances









1,648,675

















1,497,000



















1,572,000















Mortgagors’ escrow accounts









14,577

















16,699



















18,478















Accrued interest payable









12,242

















8,244



















12,959















Deferred income tax liability, net









989

















3,787



















4,629















Other liabilities









8,806

















8,191



















7,460















Total liabilities









4,103,553

















4,026,016



















4,093,405



































































Stockholders’ equity:





















































Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized, none issued









—

















—



















—















Common stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,180,250 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024, and 2,181,250 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025









2,180

















2,180



















2,181















Additional paid-in capital









15,467

















15,571



















15,777















Undivided profits









399,531

















414,004



















427,794















Total stockholders’ equity









417,178

















431,755



















445,752















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





4,520,731













$





4,457,771















$









4,539,157

























































































HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS









Consolidated Statements of Income





















































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

























June 30,













June 30,













(In thousands, except per share amounts)









2024





















2025





















2024













2025













(Unaudited)























































Interest and dividend income:





































































Loans





$





44,665















$









46,752















$





87,785















$









91,973



















Debt securities









87



















97



















132



















192



















Equity securities









1,551



















1,365



















3,001



















2,816



















Federal Reserve and other short-term investments









2,745



















3,072



















5,572



















6,127























Total interest and dividend income









49,048



















51,286



















96,490



















101,108















Interest expense:









































































Deposits









22,141



















17,841



















43,287



















36,462



















Federal Home Loan Bank









16,539



















15,406



















33,751



















30,571























Total interest expense









38,680



















33,247



















77,038



















67,033























Net interest income









10,368



















18,039



















19,452



















34,075















Provision for credit losses









180



















450



















288



















750



















Net interest income, after provision for credit losses









10,188



















17,589



















19,164



















33,325















Other income:









































































Customer service fees on deposits









138



















139



















275



















274



















Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance









82



















79



















163



















163



















Gain on equity securities, net









2,464



















2,516



















8,434



















3,797



















Miscellaneous









49



















73



















104



















122























Total other income









2,733



















2,807



















8,976



















4,356















Operating expenses:









































































Salaries and employee benefits









4,234



















4,392



















8,531



















8,859



















Occupancy and equipment









394



















417



















825



















856



















Data processing









738



















758



















1,493



















1,482



















Deposit insurance









819



















784



















1,629



















1,532



















Foreclosure and related









14



















14



















46



















24



















Marketing









187



















222



















276



















358



















Other general and administrative









908



















959



















1,721



















1,905























Total operating expenses









7,294



















7,546



















14,521



















15,016















Income before income taxes









5,627



















12,850



















13,619



















22,665















Income tax provision









1,525



















3,436



















2,649



















6,127























Net income





$





4,102















$









9,414















$





10,970















$









16,538



























































































Cash dividends declared per common share





$





0.63















$









0.63















$





1.26















$









1.26



















































































Weighted average shares outstanding:









































































Basic









2,180



















2,181



















2,175



















2,181



















Diluted









2,186



















2,200



















2,189



















2,200



























































































Earnings per share:









































































Basic





$





1.88















$









4.32















$





5.04















$









7.58



















Diluted





$





1.88















$









4.28















$





5.01















$









7.52













































































































HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS









Net Interest Income Analysis





























Three Months Ended

















June 30, 2024













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2025

















Average





Balance





(9)













Interest













Yield/









Rate (10)













Average





Balance





(9)













Interest













Yield/





Rate (10)













Average





Balance





(9)













Interest













Yield/









Rate (10)

























(Dollars in thousands)

















(Unaudited)





















































































































Assets



















































































































Loans (1) (2)





$





3,980,111









$





44,665









4.49





%









$





3,929,828









$





45,221









4.67





%











$









3,952,477













$









46,752













4.74









%











Securities (3) (4)









119,477













1,638









5.48

















130,674













1,546









4.80



















135,541

















1,462













4.33















Short-term investments (5)









202,379













2,745









5.43

















278,722













3,055









4.45



















277,146

















3,072













4.45















Total interest-earning assets









4,301,967













49,048









4.56

















4,339,224













49,822









4.66



















4,365,164

















51,286













4.71















Other assets









66,218





































79,209







































78,230



































Total assets





$





4,368,185

































$





4,418,433



































$









4,443,394





















































































































































Liabilities and stockholders’ equity:



















































































































Interest-bearing deposits (6)





$





2,149,753









$





22,141









4.12





%









$





2,141,294









$





18,621









3.53





%











$









2,102,662













$









17,841













3.40









%











Borrowed funds









1,437,335













16,539









4.60

















1,407,844













15,165









4.37



















1,448,078

















15,406













4.27















Total interest-bearing liabilities









3,587,088













38,680









4.31

















3,549,138













33,786









3.86



















3,550,740

















33,247













3.76















Non-interest-bearing deposits









346,663





































413,877







































429,537



































Other liabilities









15,503





































14,464







































16,378



































Total liabilities









3,949,254





































3,977,479







































3,996,655



































Stockholders’ equity









418,931





































440,954







































446,739



































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





4,368,185

































$





4,418,433



































$









4,443,394



































Net interest income

















$





10,368

































$





16,036



































$









18,039







































































































































Weighted average interest rate spread





























0.25





%

































0.80





%



































0.95









%



























































































































Net interest margin (7)





























0.96





%

































1.50





%



































1.66









%























Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (8)





119.93





%









122.26





%











122.94









%



























(1)









Before allowance for credit losses.









(2)









Includes non-accrual loans.









(3)









Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities.









(4)









Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock.









(5)









Includes cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank.









(6)









Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts.









(7)









Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.









(8)









Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities.









(9)









Average balances are calculated on a daily basis.









(10)









Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.















































HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS









Net Interest Income Analysis

































Six Months Ended June 30,





















2024

















2025





















Average





Balance (9)













Interest













Yield/





Rate (10)

















Average





Balance (9)













Interest













Yield/





Rate (10)

















(Dollars in thousands)

















































































(Unaudited)



























































































































































Loans (1) (2)





$





3,968,123









$





87,785









4.42





%











$









3,941,215













$









91,973













4.71









%











Securities (3) (4)









117,840













3,133









5.32



















133,121

















3,008













4.56















Short-term investments (5)









205,312













5,572









5.43



















277,930

















6,127













4.45















Total interest-earning assets









4,291,275













96,490









4.50



















4,352,266

















101,108













4.68















Other assets









65,126







































78,717



































Total assets





$





4,356,401



































$









4,430,983















































































































Interest-bearing deposits (6)





$





2,124,302









$





43,287









4.08





%











$









2,121,871













$









36,462













3.47









%











Borrowed funds









1,454,181













33,751









4.64



















1,428,072

















30,571













4.32















Total interest-bearing liabilities









3,578,483













77,038









4.31



















3,549,943

















67,033













3.81















Non-interest-bearing deposits









346,399







































421,750



































Other liabilities









14,882







































15,428



































Total liabilities









3,939,764







































3,987,121



































Stockholders’ equity









416,637







































443,862



































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





4,356,401



































$









4,430,983



































Net interest income

















$





19,452



































$









34,075



































































































Weighted average interest rate spread





























0.19





%



































0.87









%























































































Net interest margin (7)





























0.91





%



































1.58









%























































































Average interest-earning assets





to average interest-bearing





liabilities (8)









119.92





%



































122.60







%









































(1)









Before allowance for credit losses.









(2)









Includes non-accrual loans.









(3)









Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities.









(4)









Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock.









(5)









Includes cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank.









(6)









Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts.









(7)









Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.









(8)









Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities.









(9)









Average balances are calculated on a daily basis.









(10)









Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.















































HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS









Non-GAAP Reconciliation



















The Bank believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor’s proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Bank. Management uses these measures in its analysis of the Bank’s performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks.





The table below presents the reconciliation between net income and core net income, a non-GAAP measurement that represents net income excluding the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized.















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30,













June 30,













(In thousands, unaudited)









2024













2025













2024













2025























































Non-GAAP reconciliation:





















































Net income





$





4,102















$









9,414















$





10,970















$









16,538















Gain on equity securities, net









(2,464





)















(2,516









)















(8,434





)















(3,797









)











Income tax expense (1)









543



















555



















1,859



















837















Core net income





$





2,181















$









7,453















$





4,395















$









13,578



























(1)









The equity securities are held in a tax-advantaged subsidiary corporation. The income tax effect of the gain on equity securities, net, was calculated using the effective tax rate applicable to the subsidiary.

























The table below presents the calculation of the efficiency ratio, a non-U.S. GAAP performance measure that management uses to assess operational efficiency which represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income, excluding net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized.















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended





















June 30,





















March 31,





















June 30,





















June 30,

















(In thousands, unaudited)









2024













2025













2025













2024













2025































































































Non-U.S. GAAP efficiency ratio calculation:

















































































Operating expenses





$





7,294

















$





7,470



















$









7,546















$





14,521



















$









15,016



































































































Net interest income





$





10,368

















$





16,036



















$









18,039















$





19,452



















$









34,075



















Other income









2,733





















1,549























2,807



















8,976























4,356



















Gain on equity securities, net









(2,464





)

















(1,281





)



















(2,516









)















(8,434





)



















(3,797









)















Total revenue





$





10,637

















$





16,304



















$









18,330















$





19,994



















$









34,634



































































































Efficiency ratio









68.57









%













45.82









%















41.17













%











72.63









%















43.36













%















































































































CONTACT: Patrick R. Gaughen, President and Chief Operating Officer (781) 783-1761



