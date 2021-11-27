Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 12th of January to US$1.30. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 0.7% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Hingham Institution for Savings' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Hingham Institution for Savings was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 24.7% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 7.8% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGM:HIFS Historic Dividend November 27th 2021

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.21 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$2.95. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.3% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Hingham Institution for Savings might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Hingham Institution for Savings has impressed us by growing EPS at 25% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Hingham Institution for Savings' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Hingham Institution for Savings is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Hingham Institution for Savings that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

