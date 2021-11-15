Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) insiders sold US$2.8m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Hingham Institution for Savings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Scott Moser, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$400k worth of shares at a price of US$364 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$380, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 8.2% of Scott Moser's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.25k shares for US$562k. On the other hand they divested 8.94k shares, for US$2.8m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Hingham Institution for Savings shares, than buying. The average sell price was around US$308. It's not too encouraging to see that insiders have sold at below the current price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn't put too much weight on it. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:HIFS Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2021

Hingham Institution for Savings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Hingham Institution for Savings recently. We note insiders cashed in US$1.5m worth of shares. On the flip side, insider Kevin Gaughen spent US$32k on purchasing shares. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Hingham Institution for Savings insiders own 18% of the company, worth about US$145m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Hingham Institution for Savings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Hingham Institution for Savings is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Hingham Institution for Savings makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Hingham Institution for Savings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

