Hinge Health Inc. (HNGE)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

After reaching an important support level, Hinge Health Inc. (HNGE) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. HNGE recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

HNGE has rallied 7% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates HNGE could be poised for a breakout.

Once investors consider HNGE's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 6 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch HNGE for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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