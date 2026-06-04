Hinge Health Inc. (HNGE) Up 7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Hinge Health Inc. (HNGE). Shares have added about 7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Hinge Health Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

HNGE Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, 2026 Outlook Improved

Hinge Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings per share of 45 cents in the first quarter of 2026, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 15.4%. The bottom line decreased 65.3% year over year.

GAAP earnings per share for the quarter was 41 cents, reflecting a downtick of 68.7% from the year-ago figure.

HNGE’s Q1 Revenues in Detail

Hinge Health registered revenues of $182.3 million in the first quarter, up 47% year over year. The increase was primarily driven by the strength of its platform that automates care delivery, improves member outcomes and lowers costs. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%.

LTM calculated billings reached $769.9 million, up from $507 million as of March 31, 2025. The company expanded its client base to 2,849, compared with 2,311 clients in the prior-year period.

HNGE’s Margin Trend

In the first quarter, Hinge Health’s adjusted gross profit rose 54.8% year over year to $155.4 million. The adjusted gross margin expanded 400 basis points (bps) to 85%.

Research and development expenses increased 29.1% year over year to $30.3 million, sales and marketing expenses increased 47.3% year over year to $68.8 million, and general and administrative expenses increased 36.4% year over year to $23 million.

Total operating expenses of $122.2 million rose 40.3% year over year.

Adjusted operating income totaled $46.2 million, up 208.7% year over year. The adjusted operating margin was 25%, up 1300 bps from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

HNGE’s Financial Position

Hinge Health exited first-quarter 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $186.7 million compared with $207.9 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities at the end of first-quarter 2026 was $43.1 million compared with $4.9 million a year ago.

HNGE’s Guidance for Q2 & 2026

Hinge Health has provided its financial outlook for the second quarter of 2026 and updated its outlook for the full year.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenues in the range of $194 million-$196 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 40% at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $177.7 million.

Adjusted operating income is expected to be between $47 million and $49 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 84% and an adjusted operating margin of 25% at the midpoint.

For the full year, HNGE now expects revenues between $798 million and $804 million (up from the prior outlook of $732 million to $742 million), reflecting year-over-year growth of 36% at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $743.5 million.

The company now expects adjusted operating income between $205 million and $215 million (up from the prior outlook of $151 million to $156 million), reflecting year-over-year growth of 76% and an adjusted operating margin of 26% (up from 21% previously) at the midpoint.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 34.29% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Hinge Health Inc. has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Hinge Health Inc. has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hinge Health Inc. (HNGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.