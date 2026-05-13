Hinge Health (HNGE) Price Target Increased by 20.86% to 70.92

The average one-year price target for Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) has been revised to $70.92 / share. This is an increase of 20.86% from the prior estimate of $58.68 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.24% from the latest reported closing price of $54.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hinge Health. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNGE is 0.54%, an increase of 6.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 51,824K shares. The put/call ratio of HNGE is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 9,375K shares representing 17.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,030K shares , representing a decrease of 17.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNGE by 2.54% over the last quarter.

11.2 Capital Management holds 3,705K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BIT Capital holds 2,310K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,316K shares , representing a decrease of 43.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNGE by 24.19% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 1,806K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares , representing an increase of 69.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNGE by 237.16% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,480K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares , representing an increase of 65.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNGE by 173.04% over the last quarter.

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