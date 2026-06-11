Hinge Health Expands HingeSelect to Offer End-to-End MSK Surgical Care

Hinge Health Inc. HNGE recently announced the expansion of HingeSelect to include orthopedic surgery, enabling the platform to deliver coordinated care across the entire musculoskeletal (MSK) treatment journey. The HingeSelect platform now covers physical therapy, specialist evaluations, imaging, non-surgical procedures, prehabilitation, surgery and post-operative recovery.

Per management, after more than a decade of developing a digital MSK care platform with proven clinical and real-world outcomes, HingeSelect now provides an end-to-end MSK solution that addresses the entire care journey, not just one part of it.

Likely Trend of HNGE Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of HNGE lost 1.2% at yesterday’s closing. In the year-to-date period, the stock gained 33.6%, outperforming the industry’s 19.1% decline and the S&P 500’s 8.1% rise.

Hinge Health is likely to benefit from the expansion of HingeSelect as it transforms the platform into a comprehensive MSK care solution. By adding orthopedic surgery to its existing offerings, the company can address a larger portion of MSK spending while providing employers and health plans with a single, coordinated care pathway. The move also strengthens Hinge Health’s competitive position in the growing MSK market and reinforces its focus on improving outcomes while lowering healthcare costs.

HNGE currently has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion.



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More on the HingeSelect Expansion

MSK surgeries account for roughly half of total MSK healthcare spending in the United States despite studies indicating that many procedures may be unnecessary. Hinge Health believes its expanded HingeSelect platform addresses this gap by offering coordinated care across the full treatment journey.

The program starts with conservative treatment options and orthopedic assessments to determine whether surgery is necessary. For members who require surgical intervention, the HingeSelect platform provides care through Hinge Health’s in-house orthopedic specialists, digital care solutions and in-person provider network.

The company highlighted that personalized peri-surgical physical therapy, delivered both digitally and in person, has been shown to reduce post-surgical complications by 21%. HingeSelect’s network offers high-quality care at costs 30-50% below standard rates. The platform has a provider footprint of more than 4,100 locations and has reduced imaging and surgery utilization by more than 60% compared with commercial benchmarks.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Towards Healthcare, the musculoskeletal disorder treatments market was valued at $209.01 billion in 2025 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% through 2034.

Factors like the aging population, increasingly sedentary lifestyles, adoption of non-invasive treatment, and government initiatives are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

Hinge Health recently delivered strong first-quarter 2026 results, surpassing expectations on revenues and earnings. Growth was driven by rising client adoption, member engagement and AI-powered efficiencies. The company also launched its migraine care program, marking its first expansion beyond musculoskeletal care. The company improved its full-year 2026 guidance, supported by strong pipeline growth, improving yields and client expansion. Management expressed confidence in the upcoming sales season, citing robust demand across both enterprise and SMB segments.

Hinge Health Inc. Price

Hinge Health Inc. price | Hinge Health Inc. Quote

HNGE’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

HNGE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Globus Medical GMED and Biodesix BDSX.

West Pharmaceutical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

Globus Medical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Biodesix, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss per share of 81 cents, which came narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35.71%. Revenues of $26 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3%.

BDSX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 36% for 2026. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 25.5%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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