A Hinge Health Backer Sold $38.4 Million in Stock After a 101% Run

Key Points

Insight Holdings Group executed a sale of 426,000 shares at $90.21 per share following a derivative exercise, totaling $38.4 million.

The firm continues to maintain significant exposure to the company through derivative securities held indirectly.

This liquidity event was executed following a 101% one-year return in the stock as of July 9, 2026.

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Insight Holdings Group reported a sale of 426,000 shares of Hinge Health, Inc. (NYSE:HNGE) on July 7, 2026 and July 9, 2026, totaling $38.4 million, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $38.4 million Shares sold (indirectly held) 426,171

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($90.21); post-transaction value based on July 09, 2026 market close ($89.92).

Key questions

What was the mechanism for this transaction?

The transaction was a conversion-for-sale event involving the exercise of 426,171 options that were immediately liquidated on the open market at $90.21 per share.

The transaction was a conversion-for-sale event involving the exercise of 426,171 options that were immediately liquidated on the open market at $90.21 per share. Does this transaction signal a total exit from the company?

No, while the firm's direct holdings of Class A Common Stock reached zero after this filing, it retains derivative securities indirectly, representing substantial remaining equity exposure.

No, while the firm's direct holdings of Class A Common Stock reached zero after this filing, it retains derivative securities indirectly, representing substantial remaining equity exposure. How has the stock performed leading up to this sale?

The sale occurred with shares priced at $90.21, as the stock has appreciated significantly with a 101% one-year return as of the July 9, 2026 transaction date.

The sale occurred with shares priced at $90.21, as the stock has appreciated significantly with a 101% one-year return as of the July 9, 2026 transaction date. What is the company's current financial profile?

Hinge Health reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $646.3 million and a net loss of $510.3 million, with a total market capitalization of $6.8 billion as of the July 8, 2026 market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-08) $88.50 Market Capitalization $6.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $646.3 million Net Income (TTM) -$510.3 million

Company Snapshot

Hinge Health develops specialized healthcare software solutions focused on musculoskeletal and joint health management, generating revenue through its comprehensive platform that addresses general musculoskeletal care, acute injuries, chronic pain management, and post-operative rehabilitation.

The company operates a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model, delivering its platform to healthcare providers and employers who seek to improve clinical outcomes and reduce costs associated with musculoskeletal conditions.

The company primarily serves employers, health plans, and healthcare systems seeking to optimize musculoskeletal care delivery and reduce the economic burden of joint and muscle-related conditions on their populations.

Hinge Health is a San Francisco-based digital health platform company generating $646.3 million in TTM revenue while pursuing profitability in the high-growth healthcare information services sector. The company has demonstrated significant market momentum, with its stock appreciating 1012% over the past year, reflecting investor confidence in its musculoskeletal health management platform. Hinge Health's competitive advantage lies in its specialized focus on musculoskeletal conditions combined with its integrated approach to clinical care, administrative support, and operational efficiency for its healthcare and employer customers.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like an early backer harvesting gains, and the mechanics keep it from being a red flag. Insight exercised options and flipped them the same day, which is a normal paper-to-cash conversion that venture investors run routinely after a lockup opens, and it doesn’t necessarily reflect a verdict on where the stock goes next. And while this particular block of Class A stock went to zero, the firm keeps substantial derivative exposure, so calling it an exit would overstate things.



The business gave them a strong window to sell into. Hinge Health's first quarter revenue climbed 47% to $182.3 million, while gross margin expanded to 85% from 81% one year earlier. The company also generated $41.6 million in free cash flow, a nearly tenfold jump. Management raised full-year revenue guidance to a range of $798 million to $804 million, and CEO Daniel Perez said the business is scaling efficiently as AI automates the bulk of clinician work.



For long-term investors, it’ll be important to watch whether Hinge can sustain that AI-driven margin expansion, and whether new bets like its Migraine Care program become real revenue in 2027.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hinge Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.