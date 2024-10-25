News & Insights

Hing Yip Holdings Strengthens Nomination Committee Governance

October 25, 2024 — 05:22 am EDT

October 25, 2024

China Investments Holdings Limited (HK:0132) has released an update.

Hing Yip Holdings Limited has revised its Nomination Committee’s terms of reference as of January 1, 2023, ensuring that the majority of its members are independent non-executive directors. The committee is tasked with evaluating and nominating candidates for board positions, meeting at least once a year with the option for additional meetings as required. This move reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining strong governance practices.

