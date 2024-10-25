Hing Yip Holdings Strengthens Nomination Committee Governance

China Investments Holdings Limited (HK:0132) has released an update.

Hing Yip Holdings Limited has revised its Nomination Committee’s terms of reference as of January 1, 2023, ensuring that the majority of its members are independent non-executive directors. The committee is tasked with evaluating and nominating candidates for board positions, meeting at least once a year with the option for additional meetings as required. This move reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining strong governance practices.

For further insights into HK:0132 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.