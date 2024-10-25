News & Insights

Hing Yip Holdings Enhances Remuneration Committee Oversight

October 25, 2024 — 05:20 am EDT

China Investments Holdings Limited (HK:0132) has released an update.

Hing Yip Holdings Limited has updated the terms of reference for its Remuneration Committee, emphasizing the importance of independent non-executive directors in its composition. The committee, tasked with overseeing remuneration policies, will conduct at least one meeting annually, with additional meetings at the chairman’s discretion. This move reflects the company’s commitment to robust governance and transparency in its financial management.

