Hing Yip Holdings Appoints New Auditor Amid Strategic Shift

China Investments Holdings Limited (HK:0132) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Hing Yip Holdings Limited has announced a change in its auditing firm, with HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited replacing HLM CPA Limited following a disagreement over audit fees. This strategic move is aimed at aligning with the company’s business development plans and ensuring cost-effective auditing services. The board expresses gratitude to HLM for their 20 years of service and welcomes HLB as the new auditor.
For further insights into HK:0132 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Google Urges Appeals Court to Overturn App Store Change Ruling
- Symbotic Craters 36% on Financial Misstatements and 10-K Filing Delay
- How Will Apple Be Affected by Google/DOJ Battle? Barclays Chimes In
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.