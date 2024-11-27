News & Insights

Stocks

Hing Yip Holdings Appoints New Auditor Amid Strategic Shift

November 27, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Investments Holdings Limited (HK:0132) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hing Yip Holdings Limited has announced a change in its auditing firm, with HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited replacing HLM CPA Limited following a disagreement over audit fees. This strategic move is aimed at aligning with the company’s business development plans and ensuring cost-effective auditing services. The board expresses gratitude to HLM for their 20 years of service and welcomes HLB as the new auditor.

For further insights into HK:0132 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.