Hing Yip Holdings Appoints New Auditor Amid Strategic Shift

China Investments Holdings Limited (HK:0132) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hing Yip Holdings Limited has announced a change in its auditing firm, with HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited replacing HLM CPA Limited following a disagreement over audit fees. This strategic move is aimed at aligning with the company’s business development plans and ensuring cost-effective auditing services. The board expresses gratitude to HLM for their 20 years of service and welcomes HLB as the new auditor.

For further insights into HK:0132 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.