Hines-Unicredit consortium to buy Milan land for 500 mln euros-sources

Credit: REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

December 14, 2023 — 05:48 am EST

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A consortium comprising Italian bank Unicredit CRDI.MI, real estate developer Hines and project manager Prelios is close to clinching a deal to buy and develop an area of 400,000 square metres in Milan, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The consortium, with Unicredit as the sole investor, submitted an offer of 500 million euros ($545 million) to acquire the area, which was the highest bid, the sources said.

The plot, a disused railway yard on the northern outskirts of Milan, is the biggest area still to be developed in Italy's financial capital.

Offices and shops, as well as social and affordable housing are expected to be built, alongside a park. Unicredit could move its headquarters there, the sources said.

The development of the area could require around 1.5 billion euros in investments, one of the sources added.

($1 = 0.9167 euros)

