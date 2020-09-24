Hindustan Zinc to issue debut bonds

Adds bidding, arranger details and bond covenants

MUMBAI, Sept 23 (IFR) - Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of Vedanta Group, is planning to raise Rs40bn (US$544m) from a debut three-year rupee bond offering at 5.35%, according to a filing on the BSE.

The issuer has asked investors to place bids on the BSE's electronic platform on September 28 from 11:00am to 12:00pm India time.

HDFC Bank is said to be the arranger.

The funds will be used to fund capital expenditure, replace short-term borrowings and increase liquidity in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Crisil has assigned a AAA/stable rating to the bonds.

Hindustan Zinc paid an interim dividend of Rs69.72bn in May to support debt at Vedanta Resources, Crisil said in a note. Hindustan Zinc had cash and cash equivalent of Rs225bn as of the end of March.

Earlier this month, Vedanta Resources said it planned to raise Rs100bn from a share-backed financing even though it is in the process of taking Indian unit Vedanta private. State Bank of India has committed Rs50bn to the loan, which carries shares in Hindustan Zinc as security.

In August, Vedanta Resources raised US$3.15bn from a loan of up to US$1.75bn and a US$1.4bn bond.

The coupon on the rupee bonds will be stepped up by 25bp for every notch rating downgrade. The notes have a call option in case the rating falls below AAA. The issuers have the right to redeem outstanding bonds at par.

