Hindustan Zinc (NSEI:HINDZINC) Price Target Increased by 20.98% to 633.20

The average one-year price target for Hindustan Zinc (NSEI:HINDZINC) has been revised to ₹ 633.20 / share. This is an increase of 20.98% from the prior estimate of ₹ 523.41 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 494.90 to a high of ₹ 792.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.79% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 628.25 / share.

Hindustan Zinc Maintains 12.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 12.02%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 2.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hindustan Zinc. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 26.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HINDZINC is 0.11%, an increase of 21.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.96% to 20,319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,252K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,255K shares , representing an increase of 15.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HINDZINC by 2.20% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,695K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,805K shares , representing an increase of 15.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HINDZINC by 3.01% over the last quarter.

GERIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 2,039K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,179K shares , representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HINDZINC by 21.44% over the last quarter.

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 1,220K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares , representing an increase of 12.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HINDZINC by 10.29% over the last quarter.

DEM - WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund N holds 1,149K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HINDZINC by 10.02% over the last quarter.

