Hindustan Zinc (NSE:HINDZINC) Price Target Decreased by 5.63% to 292.49

The average one-year price target for Hindustan Zinc (NSE:HINDZINC) has been revised to 292.48 / share. This is an decrease of 5.63% from the prior estimate of 309.92 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 216.14 to a high of 402.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.10% from the latest reported closing price of 311.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hindustan Zinc. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HINDZINC is 0.25%, a decrease of 37.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 22,646K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAOSX - Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Class T holds 8,149K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAIGX - Janus Henderson Overseas Portfolio Service Shares holds 3,692K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,254K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,028K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,089K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HINDZINC by 0.55% over the last quarter.

(NWAKX) - Nationwide AllianzGI International Growth Fund Institutional Service Class holds 1,025K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HINDZINC by 3.67% over the last quarter.

