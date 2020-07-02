Hindustan Unilever to rename skin lightening cream to 'Glow & Lovely'

July 2 (Reuters) - The Indian arm of global consumer giant Unilever ULVR.L said on Thursday its much-criticised skin cream 'Fair & Lovely' will be rebranded as 'Glow & Lovely'.

Its skin cream for men will be called 'Glow & Handsome', Hindustan Unilever HLL.NS said, a week after announcing it would rename its skin lightening cream that has drawn flak for promoting negative stereotypes related to darker skin tones.

