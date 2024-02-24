Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (NSEI:HINDPETRO) Price Target Increased by 20.51% to 447.15

The average one-year price target for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (NSEI:HINDPETRO) has been revised to 447.15 / share. This is an increase of 20.51% from the prior estimate of 371.06 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 286.84 to a high of 635.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.22% from the latest reported closing price of 527.40 / share.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Maintains 5.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HINDPETRO is 0.07%, a decrease of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.53% to 55,171K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,412K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,578K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HINDPETRO by 3.69% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,240K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,918K shares, representing a decrease of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HINDPETRO by 11.11% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,553K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,885K shares, representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HINDPETRO by 30.24% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 5,214K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,199K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HINDPETRO by 33.31% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 3,400K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,402K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HINDPETRO by 30.13% over the last quarter.

