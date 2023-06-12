Hindustan Petroleum Corp (NSE:HINDPETRO) Price Target Increased by 9.39% to 285.19

The average one-year price target for Hindustan Petroleum Corp (NSE:HINDPETRO) has been revised to 285.19 / share. This is an increase of 9.39% from the prior estimate of 260.71 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 207.05 to a high of 416.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.21% from the latest reported closing price of 261.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hindustan Petroleum Corp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HINDPETRO is 0.06%, a decrease of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.02% to 59,521K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,615K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,563K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HINDPETRO by 7.15% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,158K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,242K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HINDPETRO by 5.01% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,868K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,443K shares, representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HINDPETRO by 8.12% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 4,832K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,395K shares, representing an increase of 9.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HINDPETRO by 2.33% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 3,346K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares, representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HINDPETRO by 1.03% over the last quarter.

