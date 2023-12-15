Hindustan Petroleum Corp (NSE:HINDPETRO) Price Target Increased by 6.30% to 332.91

The average one-year price target for Hindustan Petroleum Corp (NSE:HINDPETRO) has been revised to 332.91 / share. This is an increase of 6.30% from the prior estimate of 313.17 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 227.25 to a high of 577.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.73% from the latest reported closing price of 356.95 / share.

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hindustan Petroleum Corp. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HINDPETRO is 0.07%, a decrease of 10.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.69% to 56,349K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,918K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,158K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HINDPETRO by 3.25% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,578K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,861K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HINDPETRO by 0.34% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,885K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,868K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HINDPETRO by 8.68% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 5,199K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,092K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HINDPETRO by 8.27% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 3,402K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,346K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HINDPETRO by 22.02% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

