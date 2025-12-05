Hindustan Construction Company (BSE:500185) Price Target Decreased by 15.83% to 30.11

The average one-year price target for Hindustan Construction Company (BSE:500185) has been revised to ₹ 30.11 / share. This is a decrease of 15.83% from the prior estimate of ₹ 35.77 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 29.81 to a high of ₹ 30.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.34% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 25.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hindustan Construction Company. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 25.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 500185 is 0.02%, an increase of 18.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.71% to 72,001K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,736K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,977K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500185 by 10.83% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,384K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,714K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500185 by 10.81% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,681K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,531K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500185 by 36.57% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,353K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,763K shares , representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500185 by 8.84% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,907K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

