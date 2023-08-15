Hindenburg takes short position in retail brokerage Freedom Holding

Adds shares

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hindenburg Research said on Tuesday it had taken a short position in retail brokerage Freedom Holding Corp FRHC.O.

Shares of Freedom Holding were down nearly 12% at $66.78 in premarket trading.

The short seller accused the company of "brazenly" skirting sanctions and said its financials show "hallmark signs of fake revenue."

Freedom did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

