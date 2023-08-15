News & Insights

US Markets
FRHC

Hindenburg takes short position in retail brokerage Freedom Holding

August 15, 2023 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds shares

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hindenburg Research said on Tuesday it had taken a short position in retail brokerage Freedom Holding Corp FRHC.O.

Shares of Freedom Holding were down nearly 12% at $66.78 in premarket trading.

The short seller accused the company of "brazenly" skirting sanctions and said its financials show "hallmark signs of fake revenue."

Freedom did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRHC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.