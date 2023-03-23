Hindenburg shorts Jack Dorsey's payments firm Block

Adds details, shares

March 23 (Reuters) - Hindenburg Research said on Thursday it held short positions in Block Inc SQ.N, alleging that the Jack Dorsey-led payments firm overstated its user counts and understated its customer acquisition costs.

"Our 2-year investigation has concluded that Block has systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping," the short seller said in a note published on its website.

Shares of Block fell 13% in premarket trading after the report.

Block did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

