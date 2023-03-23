US Markets
SQ

Hindenburg shorts Jack Dorsey's payments firm Block

Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

March 23, 2023 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by Akriti Sharma and Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Adds details, shares

March 23 (Reuters) - Hindenburg Research said on Thursday it held short positions in Block Inc SQ.N, alleging that the Jack Dorsey-led payments firm overstated its user counts and understated its customer acquisition costs.

"Our 2-year investigation has concluded that Block has systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping," the short seller said in a note published on its website.

Shares of Block fell 13% in premarket trading after the report.

Block did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SQ
HRB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.