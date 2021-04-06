US Markets
Hindenburg Research shorts bitcoin mining machine maker Ebang Int'l

Chavi Mehta Reuters
April 6 (Reuters) - Short-seller Hindenburg Research said on Tuesday it was going short on Chinese bitcoin mining machine producer Ebang International Holdings Inc EBON.O.

Ebang did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. https://bit.ly/3rOvpGA

