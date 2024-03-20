Hindenburg Research reveals short position in data center operator Equinix

Recasts paragraph 1, updates shares, adds details in paragraphs 3 and 5

The short seller, known for its reports against companies including India's Adani Group, said Equinix used an accounting trick to boost its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), to misclassify capital expenditure for maintenance as spending for growth to make the company look more profitable.

The real estate investment trust did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Manipulation of maintenance capital expenditure has resulted in a $3-billion boost to the firm's AFFO since 2015, the Hindenburg Research report said.

Equinix has more than 10,000 customers, including over 260 Fortune 500 companies.

