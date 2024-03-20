News & Insights

US Markets
EQIX

Hindenburg Research reveals short position in data center operator Equinix

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

March 20, 2024 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Recasts paragraph 1, updates shares, adds details in paragraphs 3 and 5

The short seller, known for its reports against companies including India's Adani Group, said Equinix used an accounting trick to boost its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), to misclassify capital expenditure for maintenance as spending for growth to make the company look more profitable.

The real estate investment trust did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Manipulation of maintenance capital expenditure has resulted in a $3-billion boost to the firm's AFFO since 2015, the Hindenburg Research report said.

Equinix has more than 10,000 customers, including over 260 Fortune 500 companies.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Pooja Desai)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; On X as @HoodieOnVeshti; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQIX
DLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.