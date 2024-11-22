Hin Sang Group Signals Increased Losses Amid Rising Costs

Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd. (HK:6893) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd. has issued a profit warning, projecting a significant increase in net loss to HK$19.3 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to HK$10.5 million the previous year. The rise in losses is largely due to heightened advertising and litigation expenses. Investors are advised to exercise caution as they await the company’s final financial results.

For further insights into HK:6893 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.