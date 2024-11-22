News & Insights

Stocks

Hin Sang Group Signals Increased Losses Amid Rising Costs

November 22, 2024 — 04:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd. (HK:6893) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd. has issued a profit warning, projecting a significant increase in net loss to HK$19.3 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to HK$10.5 million the previous year. The rise in losses is largely due to heightened advertising and litigation expenses. Investors are advised to exercise caution as they await the company’s final financial results.

For further insights into HK:6893 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.