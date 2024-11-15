Hin Sang Group Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

News & Insights

Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd. (HK:6893) has released an update.

Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to discuss and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the first half of the fiscal year and consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend. Investors and stakeholders are keenly watching for these developments as they could impact the company’s stock performance.

