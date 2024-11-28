News & Insights

Hin Sang Group Faces Financial Challenges Amid Revenue Drop

November 28, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd. (HK:6893) has released an update.

Hin Sang Group’s interim results for the six months ending September 2024 reveal a significant financial downturn, with revenue dropping 11.7% and losses for the period increasing by 83.9% compared to the previous year. Despite an improvement in other comprehensive income, the overall financial performance indicates challenges for the company as it navigates the current economic landscape.

