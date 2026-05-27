HIMS vs. TEM: Which AI Healthcare Stock Offers Better Upside Now?

Digital healthcare continues to evolve across both consumer-facing telehealth platforms and data-driven precision medicine ecosystems, with Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS and Tempus AI, Inc. TEM representing two distinct approaches to technology-enabled healthcare. HIMS operates a consumer-first health and wellness platform focused on telehealth consultations, digital prescriptions and personalized treatments across recurring health conditions. In contrast, TEM is focused on advancing precision medicine through AI, molecular diagnostics and healthcare data analytics that support physicians, researchers and life sciences companies. The two companies operate at different points within the healthcare ecosystem, reflecting contrasting models within the broader shift toward digitally enabled healthcare delivery and data-driven care.

While Hims & Hers emphasizes direct-to-consumer (DTC) healthcare and wellness solutions through its integrated telehealth and subscription-based care platform, Tempus AI is centered on building an AI-enabled precision medicine infrastructure that combines diagnostics, genomic testing and clinical data applications. HIMS primarily focuses on improving accessibility and convenience for consumers, whereas TEM aims to enhance clinical decision-making and therapeutic development through large-scale healthcare data integration and analytics capabilities.

As digital healthcare adoption accelerates and AI becomes increasingly integrated into healthcare delivery and diagnostics, this contrast highlights two differentiated strategies and raises the question of which model may offer greater long-term opportunity. Let’s take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: HIMS vs. TEM

HIMS (up 51.9%) has outperformed TEM (down 13.8%) over the past three months. However, in the past year, Hims & Hers stock has lost 53.1% compared with Tempus AI’s decline of 13.6%.



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Meanwhile, HIMS is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.7X, below its median of 3X over the past two years. TEM’s forward P/S multiple sits at 4.8X, below its two-year median of 7.9X. While HIMS appears cheap when compared with the Medical sector average of 2.1X, TEM seems to be expensive. Currently, Hims & Hers and Tempus AI stocks have a Value Score of D and F, respectively.



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Factors Driving Hims & Hers Stock

Hims & Hers continues to benefit from the expansion of its personalized, subscription-based healthcare platform across a broader range of chronic and recurring conditions. The company has steadily expanded into categories such as weight loss, hormone health and laboratory testing, increasing opportunities for cross-selling and longer-term customer relationships. Its integrated telehealth and recurring care model also supports more predictable revenue generation and deeper engagement across the healthcare journey.

The company’s growing vertical integration strategy is another key driver. HIMS has expanded its in-house pharmacy, laboratory and manufacturing capabilities, which improves operational control, supports faster product launches and reduces reliance on third-party partners. Management believes these capabilities enhance fulfillment efficiency, strengthen quality oversight and improve margin potential as the platform scales.

Hims & Hers is also benefiting from strong brand positioning within the rapidly expanding digital healthcare market. Its consumer-first approach, omnichannel marketing strategy and growing international presence are helping broaden awareness and reach across new demographics and geographies. At the same time, HIMS’ investments in personalization, data analytics and AI-enabled healthcare experiences position it to deliver a more tailored and scalable consumer health platform over the long term.

Factors Driving Tempus AI Stock

Tempus AI continues to benefit from growing adoption of precision medicine and AI-enabled diagnostics across oncology and other disease areas. The company’s platform is designed to help physicians make more personalized treatment decisions by integrating molecular testing with clinical and imaging data. Its focus on Intelligent Diagnostics and generative AI-driven applications positions TEM at the center of the broader shift toward data-driven healthcare and personalized medicine.

Another major driver is the scale of Tempus AI’s healthcare data ecosystem and provider network. The company has built extensive connections with hospitals, physicians and research institutions, enabling it to aggregate large volumes of multimodal patient data in near real time. This expanding dataset strengthens its relationships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, enhances research capabilities and creates network effects that improve the value of its platform as adoption grows.

Tempus AI is also expanding beyond its core oncology business into areas such as cardiology, neuropsychiatry and hereditary testing, broadening its long-term market opportunity. Acquisitions, new diagnostic offerings and growth in its data and applications segment are helping diversify the business while deepening engagement with healthcare systems, researchers and life sciences customers.

Comparing EPS Projections: HIMS vs. TEM

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2026 loss per share suggests a 149.1% plunge from 2025.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TEM’s 2026 loss per share implies an improvement of 42.6% from 2025.



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Price Target: Hims & Hers vs. Tempus AI

Based on short-term price targets offered by 14 analysts, the average price target for Hims & Hers is $28.04, implying an increase of 17.6% from the last close.



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Based on short-term price targets offered by 15 analysts, the average price target for Tempus AI is $66.53, implying an increase of 42.6% from the last close.



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Choose TEM Over HIMS Now

Current market sentiment and earnings expectations appear to favor Tempus AI over Hims & Hers at this stage. Tempus AI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while Hims & Hers has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), reflecting relatively stronger confidence in TEM’s near-term outlook.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Hims & Hers appears to be valued more conservatively following a prolonged correction in the stock. This suggests that investor sentiment around category expansion, profitability execution and competitive pressures has weakened meaningfully. For investors, the current setup implies that future upside may depend heavily on HIMS’ ability to sustain consumer demand, scale newer healthcare categories and maintain engagement within its subscription-driven platform. While the long-term opportunity remains meaningful, the stock’s recovery narrative is still closely tied to execution consistency.

Tempus AI, by contrast, continues to command a premium valuation, reflecting stronger investor confidence in its positioning within AI-driven precision medicine and healthcare data infrastructure. The market appears to view TEM as a company with broader strategic optionality given its expanding diagnostics ecosystem, growing multimodal data assets and increasing relevance in AI-enabled clinical decision-making. Although premium valuations can increase volatility, they also imply expectations for stronger long-term growth potential and competitive differentiation.

While both companies remain positioned to benefit from the continued digitization of healthcare, Tempus AI appears to offer relatively better upside at current levels due to its stronger positioning at the intersection of AI, diagnostics and precision medicine, along with comparatively stronger market sentiment and earnings outlook.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.