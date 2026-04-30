HIMS vs. TDOC: Which Digital Health Stock Offers Better Upside Now?

Digital healthcare continues to evolve across both direct-to-consumer and enterprise-focused platforms, with Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS and Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC representing two distinct approaches to technology-enabled care. HIMS operates a consumer-first platform that connects individuals to licensed providers, enabling telehealth consultations, prescription fulfillment and access to personalized treatments. In contrast, TDOC is a global virtual care platform serving employers, health plans and health systems through integrated, technology-enabled care solutions. The two companies operate at different points within the healthcare ecosystem, reflecting contrasting models within the broader shift toward digitally enabled care delivery.

While Hims & Hers focuses on delivering personalized, consumer-centric health and wellness solutions (including telehealth services, digital prescriptions and ongoing care management), Teladoc Health emphasizes a comprehensive, multi-channel care model spanning preventive, primary, chronic and mental healthcare across both B2B and direct-to-consumer channels.

As digital health adoption expands, this contrast highlights two differentiated strategies and raises the question of which model may offer greater long-term opportunity. Let’s take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: HIMS vs. TDOC

HIMS (down 0.4%) has underperformed TDOC (up 10.8%) over the past three months. In the past year, Hims & Hers stock has lost 27.1% compared with Teladoc Health’s decline of 14.8%.



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Meanwhile, HIMS is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 2X, below its median of 2.6X over the past five years. TDOC’s forward P/S multiple sits at 0.4X, below its five-year median of 1.2X. HIMS and TDOC both appear to be cheap when compared with the Zacks Medical sector’s average of 2.4X. Currently, Hims & Hers and Teladoc Health stocks have a Value Score of C and B, respectively.



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Factors Driving Hims & Hers Stock

Hims & Hers’ growth is being driven by its rapid expansion into high-demand treatment categories, particularly weight loss and specialty care. The company’s collaboration with Novo Nordisk and broader shift toward FDA-approved GLP-1 therapies significantly strengthen its positioning in a fast-growing market, while improving affordability and access through its platform. This not only drives new customer acquisition but also deepens engagement through integrated care offerings, such as provider access and ongoing clinical support.

HIMS’ technology-led approach, particularly its increasing investment in AI and personalized care, is enhancing its competitive differentiation. With new leadership focused on AI and continued funding directed toward data infrastructure, diagnostics and tailored treatments, Hims & Hers is building a scalable platform that improves care delivery while expanding margins over time.

International expansion and strategic acquisitions are further accelerating its growth trajectory. Moves such as the acquisition of Eucalyptus and expansion into markets like Canada and Europe highlight a deliberate push to replicate its consumer health model globally. Backed by strong subscriber growth and rising demand for personalized digital healthcare, these initiatives position Hims & Hers to scale its platform across geographies and capture a larger share of the global digital health market.

Factors Driving Teladoc Health Stock

Teladoc Health’s Integrated Care platform is benefiting from a shift toward more comprehensive, multi-condition healthcare delivery. Clients are increasingly moving away from fragmented point solutions and toward bundled offerings that address chronic conditions, mental health and primary care in a unified model. This plays directly to TDOC’s scale and breadth, supporting higher engagement and steady growth in areas like chronic care enrollment and enterprise adoption.

The evolution of its mental health business, particularly the transition of BetterHelp toward insurance-based access, is another key driver. Expanding insurance coverage is improving conversion rates, engagement and user retention by lowering affordability barriers, while also stabilizing performance in a segment that previously relied heavily on cash-pay users. Early traction in insurance-backed sessions and broader geographic rollout indicate a more durable and scalable growth model over time.

Ongoing investments in AI, data infrastructure and product innovation are strengthening Teladoc Health’s competitive positioning. Platforms like its AI-powered intelligence engine and enhanced care delivery systems are enabling more personalized, efficient care while improving provider productivity and outcomes. These capabilities, combined with cost discipline and operational improvements, support margin expansion and position TDOC to deliver more differentiated, technology-driven virtual care solutions at scale.

Comparing EPS Projections: HIMS vs. TDOC

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2026 earnings per share (EPS) suggests a 5.7% improvement from 2025.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDOC’s 2026 loss per share implies an improvement of 21.9% from 2025.



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Price Target: Hims & Hers vs. Teladoc Health

Based on short-term price targets offered by 14 analysts, the average price target for Hims & Hers is $26.79, implying an increase of 1.8% from the last close.



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Based on short-term price targets offered by 21 analysts, the average price target for Teladoc Health is $7.09, implying an increase of 19.2% from the last close.



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Choose HIMS Over TDOC Now

Both Hims & Hers and Teladoc Health carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a balanced near-term outlook. However, current market positioning reflects a divergence in investor expectations around growth durability and execution risk. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Hims & Hers appears to be priced with relatively balanced expectations following recent stock weakness. This suggests that a significant portion of near-term uncertainty — around margin pressures and category expansion — may already be reflected in the stock. For investors, this creates a potential opportunity if HIMS continues to scale its consumer platform, expand into high-demand categories and improve engagement through personalized, subscription-driven care. Its model is still in a growth phase, implying that upside is more closely tied to successful execution and sustained demand momentum.

Teladoc Health, in contrast, is being valued more conservatively, reflecting ongoing challenges in parts of its business, particularly within its direct-to-consumer mental health segment. While its integrated care platform, enterprise relationships and ongoing investments in technology provide a solid foundation, the market appears to be taking a more measured view on the pace of recovery and long-term growth visibility. This suggests that upside may depend on clearer signs of stabilization and consistent execution across segments.

While both companies present opportunities, Hims & Hers appears to offer relatively better upside at current levels, given its growth trajectory and the more favorable risk-reward balance implied by its current positioning.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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