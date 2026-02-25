HIMS vs. AMWL: Which Telehealth Stock Is the Better Investment Now?

Digital healthcare continues to evolve across both direct-to-consumer and enterprise channels, with Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS and American Well Corporation AMWL, popularly known as Amwell, representing two distinct approaches to technology-enabled care. HIMS operates a consumer-first, subscription-based platform that connects individuals to licensed healthcare providers for telehealth consultations, prescription fulfillment and ongoing wellness support. By contrast, AMWL positions itself as an enterprise platform and software company that enables health systems, health plans and government clients to deliver hybrid care across in-person, virtual and automated settings through its Amwell Platform. The two companies serve different constituencies within the healthcare ecosystem, reflecting contrasting models within the broader shift toward digitally enabled care delivery.

While HIMS focuses on building a trusted consumer brand and offering subscription-based access to prescription and non-prescription treatments across categories such as sexual health, dermatology, weight management and mental health, AMWL primarily provides the technology infrastructure that powers digital care programs for approximately 50 health plans and around 80 health systems. As digital health adoption expands across consumer and enterprise channels, the contrast underscores two distinct approaches to technology-enabled healthcare and raises the question of which model may offer greater long-term opportunity. Let’s take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: HIMS vs. AMWL

HIMS (down 59.7%) has underperformed AMWL (up 31.9%) over the past three months. In the past year, Hims & Hers stock has lost 63.1% compared with Amwell’s decline of 46.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, HIMS is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.3X, below its median of 2.7X over the past five years. AMWL’s forward P/S multiple sits at 0.4X, below its five-year median of 1.6X. While both HIMS and AMWL appear cheap when compared with the Medical sector average of 2.3X, HIMS seems to be less cheap. Currently, Hims & Hers and Amwell stocks both have a Value Score of C.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Driving Hims & Hers Stock

Hims & Hers continues to broaden its platform with new, high-impact specialties that address large, underserved markets. Over the past year, the company expanded into weight management in the U.K., launched menopause and perimenopause care through Hers, introduced innovative testosterone treatments for men, and rolled out Labs, a proactive testing experience. It also added multi-cancer early detection testing through a partnership with GRAIL. These launches deepen customer engagement, create new entry points to the platform, and reinforce Hims & Hers’ positioning as a comprehensive, personalized healthcare destination rather than a single-category telehealth provider.

International growth has become a core pillar of HIMS’ strategy. Following expansion into Canada and Europe, Hims & Hers announced agreements to acquire Eucalyptus and YourBio Health, strengthening its presence in markets such as Australia, Japan, Germany and the U.K. These moves expand local expertise, enhance infrastructure and add proprietary technology, supporting Hims & Hers’ ambition to build a leading global consumer health platform.

Hims & Hers is investing heavily in AI, diagnostics and proprietary technologies to enhance personalization and scale. Leadership additions, capital raises and acquisitions are aimed at expanding its data capabilities, advancing diagnostics and improving the end-to-end care experience — positioning the platform for long-term, technology-enabled growth.

Factors Driving Amwell Stock

Amwell has repositioned itself as a technology-enabled care platform provider, moving away from fragmented offerings toward a unified enterprise infrastructure. In 2025, the company divested non-core assets, streamlined operations and focused exclusively on its core platform serving payers, government agencies and health systems. This transition strengthened recurring, subscription-based revenue and aligned the business with growing demand for consolidated digital health infrastructure. As sponsors increasingly seek unified platforms instead of multiple point solutions, Amwell’s infrastructure-led strategy supports deeper, stickier relationships and long-term same-store expansion.

Amwell continues to build traction in the government and payer markets. The extension of its Digital First contract with the U.S. Defense Health Agency underscores the platform’s scalability, security and integration within complex healthcare environments. In 2025, AMWL executed numerous payer renewals and new logo wins, reinforcing revenue durability and validating its enterprise-focused approach. Government healthcare modernization initiatives and payer demand for hybrid care models provide a structural growth opportunity.

Alongside its strategic refocus, Amwell materially reduced operating expenses and narrowed losses in 2025. Subscription revenue now represents a larger share of the mix, supporting improved visibility and margin potential. With a strengthened balance sheet and disciplined cost structure, management expects to achieve positive cash flow from operations in late 2026, marking a key financial inflection point.

Comparing EPS Projections: HIMS vs. AMWL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2026 earnings per share suggests earnings will remain flat year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMWL’s 2026 loss per share implies an improvement of 46.8% from 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Target: Hims & Hers vs. Amwell

Based on short-term price targets offered by 13 analysts, the average price target for Hims & Hers is $25.54, implying an increase of 65.2% from the last close.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Based on short-term price targets offered by four analysts, the average price target for Amwell is $6.25, implying an increase of 15.3% from the last close.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Choose HIMS Over AMWL Now

While both Hims & Hers Health and Amwell operate in a rapidly evolving digital healthcare landscape, HIMS, a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock, appears better positioned from a forward-looking risk-reward perspective at this stage. Although HIMS has underperformed AMWL, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, over the past three months and year, expectations around the stock have reset meaningfully, which may create room for recovery if business momentum remains steady. Notably, the average short-term price target implies substantially higher upside potential for HIMS compared with AMWL.

Fundamentally, Hims & Hers continues to expand across high-demand specialties, scale internationally and deepen its diagnostics and AI-driven personalization capabilities. Its subscription-led, consumer-focused platform supports recurring engagement and long-term scalability. While earnings are projected to remain flat year over year in 2026, the business remains positioned for operational stabilization. Amwell, meanwhile, is advancing its enterprise platform strategy and targeting cash flow breakeven. However, revenue has declined year over year, and implied upside based on analyst price targets is considerably lower than that of HIMS.

Given the materially higher implied upside and ongoing platform expansion, current HIMS investors may consider holding their positions and adding selectively on pullbacks if they are comfortable with near-term volatility. Those seeking telehealth exposure at this stage may find Hims & Hers to offer the more compelling opportunity.

