HIMS Stock Declines Despite Launch of New Specialty in Women's Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS launched a new specialty in women’s health last week. It offers access to affordable treatment plans built specifically for women experiencing perimenopause and menopause.

It is worth mentioning that the specialty offering is expected to enable women to work with a provider on the platform to access treatment plans personalized to their health history and personal preferences.

The latest launch is expected to boost Hims & Hers’ business and strengthen its foothold in the niche space across the nation.

Trend in Hims & Hers’ Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company lost nearly 4.9% till yesterday’s closing.

Historically, the company has gained a top-line boost from its various product innovations and product launches. Although the latest announcement is likely to be beneficial for HIMS’ top-line growth in the future, the stock declined overall.

Hims & Hers currently has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion. It has an earnings yield of 1.2%, better than the industry’s negative yield. In the last reported quarter, HIMS’ earnings surprise was a negative 5.6%.

Significance of HIMS’ Latest Product Launch

Per Hims & Hers’ estimates, women are likely to spend nine years on average in poor health, which is 25% more than men. This is expected to adversely impact their ability to be present at work, at home and in their communities. Additionally, the company estimates that around 1.3 million women in the United States experience menopause each year, but only about 30% of OB/GYN residency programs provide formal menopause training. Women are often left to navigate symptoms, like mood changes, sleep problems and dry skin and hair, on their own. However, Hers has been focusing on providing access to improved care and empowering support for women. Currently, Hers serves over half a million subscribers and is on track to surpass $1 billion of annual revenues in 2026.

Hims & Hers’ management is aiming to build and grow a platform that women can trust to access the care they need and address the gap in health care access for women.

Industry Prospects in Favor of Hims & Hers

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global menopause market was estimated at $17.79 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach $24.35 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of approximately 5.4%. Factors like demographic shifts and an increasing awareness of the health and wellness needs of aging women are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest launch is expected to significantly boost Hims & Hers’ business.

HIMS’ Notable Developments

Last month, Hims & Hers launched a new category in men’s health, offering access to innovative, affordable and personalized treatment plans for low testosterone.

In August, Hims & Hers reported second-quarter 2025 results, with solid uptick in its top and bottom lines and strength in its Online revenue channel. The increase in subscribers and monthly online revenue per average subscriber during the quarter was also recorded.

Hims & Hers’ Share Price Performance

Shares of the company have jumped 117.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 24.9% rise and the S&P 500’s gain of 17.4%.



HIMS’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Hims & Hers carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Boston Scientific Corporation BSX, ResMed Inc. RMD and Masimo Corporation MASI.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 8.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Scientific’s shares have gained 14.2% against the industry’s 0.4% decline in the past year.

ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.8%. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 4.5%.

ResMed has rallied 13.1% against the industry’s 0.4% decline in the past year.

Masimo, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 20.5% for 2025. MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.8%.

Masimo’s shares have gained 2.3% against the industry’s 12.1% decline in the past year.

