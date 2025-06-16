$HIMS stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HIMS stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,435,147,549 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HIMS:
$HIMS Insider Trading Activity
$HIMS insiders have traded $HIMS stock on the open market 132 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 132 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW DUDUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 1,211,972 shares for an estimated $47,832,772.
- MELISSA BAIRD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 303,064 shares for an estimated $11,008,819.
- SOLEIL BOUGHTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 354,953 shares for an estimated $10,421,576.
- OLUYEMI OKUPE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 138,938 shares for an estimated $4,861,636.
- MICHAEL CHI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 122,093 shares for an estimated $4,541,085.
- IRENE BECKLUND (PAO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 34,087 shares for an estimated $1,240,949.
- PATRICK HARRISON CARROLL (Chief Medical Officer) sold 23,287 shares for an estimated $798,976
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HIMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 252 institutional investors add shares of $HIMS stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 5,862,886 shares (-19.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,248,281
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 5,390,213 shares (+841.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,280,794
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 4,332,982 shares (-68.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,039,618
- SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,200,000
- ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,874,769 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,949,423
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,738,501 shares (+49.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,922,704
- INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XV, LLC removed 2,597,558 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,808,952
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$HIMS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HIMS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 06/02/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HIMS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HIMS forecast page.
You can track data on $HIMS on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.