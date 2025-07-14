$HIMS stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HIMS stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $708,075,411 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HIMS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $HIMS stock page):
$HIMS Insider Trading Activity
$HIMS insiders have traded $HIMS stock on the open market 122 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 122 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW DUDUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 1,247,836 shares for an estimated $55,402,280.
- MELISSA BAIRD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 303,064 shares for an estimated $11,008,819.
- OLUYEMI OKUPE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 138,873 shares for an estimated $5,593,268.
- MICHAEL CHI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 79,528 shares for an estimated $3,835,936.
- SOLEIL BOUGHTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 96,616 shares for an estimated $3,551,561.
- IRENE BECKLUND (PAO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 32,088 shares for an estimated $1,411,579.
- PATRICK HARRISON CARROLL (Chief Medical Officer) sold 23,287 shares for an estimated $798,976
$HIMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of $HIMS stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 5,862,886 shares (-19.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,248,281
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 5,390,213 shares (+841.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,280,794
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 4,332,982 shares (-68.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,039,618
- SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,200,000
- ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,874,769 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,949,423
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,738,501 shares (+49.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,922,704
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,569,041 shares (-75.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,915,161
$HIMS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HIMS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 05/06/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/29/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025
$HIMS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HIMS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $HIMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 06/11/2025
- Ryan MacDonald from Needham set a target price of $65.0 on 06/04/2025
- Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $39.0 on 05/06/2025
- Daniel Grosslight from Citigroup set a target price of $30.0 on 05/06/2025
- Allen Lutz from B of A Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 04/29/2025
- Jonna Kim from TD Cowen set a target price of $30.0 on 04/29/2025
- Jailendra Singh from Truist Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 04/10/2025
