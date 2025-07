$HIMS stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HIMS stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $708,075,411 of trading volume.

$HIMS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HIMS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $HIMS stock page ):

$HIMS insiders have traded $HIMS stock on the open market 122 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 122 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW DUDUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 1,247,836 shares for an estimated $55,402,280 .

. MELISSA BAIRD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 303,064 shares for an estimated $11,008,819 .

. OLUYEMI OKUPE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 138,873 shares for an estimated $5,593,268 .

. MICHAEL CHI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 79,528 shares for an estimated $3,835,936 .

. SOLEIL BOUGHTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 96,616 shares for an estimated $3,551,561 .

. IRENE BECKLUND (PAO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 32,088 shares for an estimated $1,411,579 .

. PATRICK HARRISON CARROLL (Chief Medical Officer) sold 23,287 shares for an estimated $798,976

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HIMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of $HIMS stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HIMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HIMS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 05/06/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HIMS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HIMS forecast page.

$HIMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HIMS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $HIMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Ryan MacDonald from Needham set a target price of $65.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $39.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Daniel Grosslight from Citigroup set a target price of $30.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Allen Lutz from B of A Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Jonna Kim from TD Cowen set a target price of $30.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Jailendra Singh from Truist Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 04/10/2025

You can track data on $HIMS on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.