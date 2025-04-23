$HIMS stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HIMS stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $318,716,095 of trading volume.

$HIMS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HIMS:

$HIMS insiders have traded $HIMS stock on the open market 145 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 143 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW DUDUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 1,311,489 shares for an estimated $42,544,132 .

. MELISSA BAIRD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 380,709 shares for an estimated $12,171,679 .

. OLUYEMI OKUPE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 360,655 shares for an estimated $10,848,741 .

. SOLEIL BOUGHTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 352,269 shares for an estimated $10,148,184 .

. MICHAEL CHI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 172,126 shares for an estimated $5,468,358 .

. PATRICK HARRISON CARROLL (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,994 shares for an estimated $1,262,996 .

. DAVID B WELLS sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,199,584

IRENE BECKLUND (PAO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 26,552 shares for an estimated $900,991 .

. ANJA MANUEL has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $132,259 and 0 sales.

$HIMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of $HIMS stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HIMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HIMS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 04/02/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/20/2024

$HIMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HIMS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HIMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $38.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Ryan MacDonald from Needham set a target price of $28.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Michael Cherny from Leerink Partners set a target price of $26.0 on 10/29/2024

