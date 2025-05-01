$HIMS stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HIMS stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $655,544,835 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HIMS:
$HIMS Insider Trading Activity
$HIMS insiders have traded $HIMS stock on the open market 149 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 147 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW DUDUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 1,403,156 shares for an estimated $45,621,202.
- MELISSA BAIRD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 414,042 shares for an estimated $13,030,935.
- OLUYEMI OKUPE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 360,655 shares for an estimated $10,848,741.
- SOLEIL BOUGHTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 353,166 shares for an estimated $10,191,707.
- MICHAEL CHI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 154,822 shares for an estimated $5,087,670.
- PATRICK HARRISON CARROLL (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,994 shares for an estimated $1,262,996.
- DAVID B WELLS sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,199,584
- IRENE BECKLUND (PAO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 29,488 shares for an estimated $978,766.
- ANJA MANUEL has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $132,259 and 0 sales.
$HIMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $HIMS stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 14,689,018 shares (+95.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,180,455
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 8,364,000 shares (+64338.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,241,520
- BIT CAPITAL GMBH removed 6,151,360 shares (-80.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,739,884
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,488,389 shares (+425.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,529,246
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 4,145,305 shares (+192.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,233,474
- STATE STREET CORP added 3,146,380 shares (+68.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,079,468
- ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC added 2,874,769 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,511,914
$HIMS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HIMS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 04/02/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025
- UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/20/2024
$HIMS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HIMS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HIMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $38.0 on 12/02/2024
- Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.0 on 11/05/2024
- Ryan MacDonald from Needham set a target price of $28.0 on 11/05/2024
