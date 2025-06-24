$HIMS stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HIMS stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,528,610,110 of trading volume.

$HIMS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HIMS:

$HIMS insiders have traded $HIMS stock on the open market 128 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 128 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW DUDUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 1,247,836 shares for an estimated $55,402,280 .

. MELISSA BAIRD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 303,064 shares for an estimated $11,008,819 .

. SOLEIL BOUGHTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 362,976 shares for an estimated $10,884,870 .

. MICHAEL CHI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 106,145 shares for an estimated $4,545,219 .

. OLUYEMI OKUPE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 119,979 shares for an estimated $4,373,105 .

. IRENE BECKLUND (PAO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 32,088 shares for an estimated $1,411,579 .

. PATRICK HARRISON CARROLL (Chief Medical Officer) sold 23,287 shares for an estimated $798,976

$HIMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 252 institutional investors add shares of $HIMS stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HIMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HIMS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 06/02/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

