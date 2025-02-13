$HIMS stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HIMS stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $695,880,168 of trading volume.

$HIMS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HIMS:

$HIMS insiders have traded $HIMS stock on the open market 140 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 138 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW DUDUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 1,509,844 shares for an estimated $32,987,942 .

. OLUYEMI OKUPE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 629,823 shares for an estimated $15,706,790 .

. SOLEIL BOUGHTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 345,954 shares for an estimated $9,617,953 .

. MELISSA BAIRD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 306,130 shares for an estimated $7,539,335 .

. MICHAEL CHI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 255,866 shares for an estimated $6,439,862 .

. DAVID B WELLS sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,199,584

IRENE BECKLUND (PAO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 22,388 shares for an estimated $536,614 .

. PATRICK HARRISON CARROLL (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,707 shares for an estimated $464,019 .

. ANJA MANUEL has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $132,259 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTIANE PENDARVIS sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $106,064

$HIMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $HIMS stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

