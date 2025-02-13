$HIMS stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HIMS stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $695,880,168 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HIMS:
$HIMS Insider Trading Activity
$HIMS insiders have traded $HIMS stock on the open market 140 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 138 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW DUDUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 1,509,844 shares for an estimated $32,987,942.
- OLUYEMI OKUPE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 629,823 shares for an estimated $15,706,790.
- SOLEIL BOUGHTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 345,954 shares for an estimated $9,617,953.
- MELISSA BAIRD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 306,130 shares for an estimated $7,539,335.
- MICHAEL CHI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 255,866 shares for an estimated $6,439,862.
- DAVID B WELLS sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,199,584
- IRENE BECKLUND (PAO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 22,388 shares for an estimated $536,614.
- PATRICK HARRISON CARROLL (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,707 shares for an estimated $464,019.
- ANJA MANUEL has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $132,259 and 0 sales.
- CHRISTIANE PENDARVIS sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $106,064
$HIMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $HIMS stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 14,689,018 shares (+95.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,180,455
- BIT CAPITAL GMBH removed 6,151,360 shares (-80.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,739,884
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,488,389 shares (+425.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,529,246
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 4,145,305 shares (+192.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,233,474
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,020,722 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,861,057
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,735,117 shares (-88.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,960,855
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,700,144 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,316,652
