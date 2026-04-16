HIMS Plunges 51.2% in 6 Months: Should You Still Hold the Stock or Sell?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s HIMS investors have been experiencing some short-term losses. The San Francisco, CA-based health and wellness platform’s stock has lost 51.2% compared with the industry’s 36.8% decline in the past six months. It has also underperformed the sector and the S&P 500’s loss of 1.2% and gain of 6.8%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Two major recent developments of HIMS are the announcement of Hims & Hers Benefits (a new way for subscribers to access the innovations in whole body health) and a collaboration with Novo Nordisk as part of a new strategy for weight loss care treatments involving GLP-1s (both in March).

The company also announced fourth-quarter 2025 results in February. Hims & Hers reported solid revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by an expanding subscriber base and increased revenue per user. This performance reflects stronger engagement on its platform, supported by rising adoption of its personalized healthcare solutions. However, profitability weakened during the quarter. HIMS’ net income declined on a year-over-year basis, and gross margins contracted, primarily due to higher costs and ongoing investments aimed at scaling new offerings and broadening the platform.

Hims & Hers is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 11, after the closing bell.

HIMS Six Months Price Comparison



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Over the past six months, the stock’s performance has remained weak, underperforming its peers like American Well Corporation AMWL, popularly known as Amwell, and GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX. Amwell and GoodRx’s shares have gained 14.5% and lost 39.4%, respectively, in the same time frame.

HIMS expects revenues for the first quarter of 2026 and the full year in the bands of $600 million to $625 million (reflecting an uptick of 2%-7% year over year) and $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion (representing growth of 15%-24% from 2025 levels), respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the first quarter and the full year is currently pegged at $621.4 million and $2.86 billion, respectively, while the same for earnings per share is currently pegged at 6 cents and 61 cents, respectively.

Fundamentals to Drive Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers continues to strengthen its position as a consumer-centric digital health platform by expanding both its capabilities and the scope of care it offers. The company is investing heavily in technology, particularly AI, to enhance diagnosis, personalize treatment pathways and improve the overall user experience. This push toward a more integrated, data-driven healthcare model enables the platform to deliver seamless end-to-end care — from consultation to treatment — while deepening engagement with its growing subscriber base. As new tools, diagnostics and care pathways are introduced, the platform becomes more comprehensive, reinforcing customer retention and supporting long-term growth.

HIMS is also benefiting from strategic collaborations and a steady expansion into high-demand treatment categories, particularly in weight management. Its partnership with Novo Nordisk enhances access to FDA-approved GLP-1 therapies, aligning the platform with growing demand for effective and trusted weight loss solutions. At the same time, continued expansion into adjacent areas such as diagnostics, wellness programs and new specialties is broadening the addressable market and creating additional entry points for users. This combination of partnerships and product diversification strengthens Hims & Hers’ ability to scale its platform while increasing its relevance across a wider range of healthcare needs.

HIMS’ Margin and Cash Flow Pressures

Despite robust top-line growth, underlying profitability trends point to emerging pressures that could weigh on investor sentiment. Gross margins have contracted on both a quarterly and annual basis, reflecting rising costs tied to scaling operations, expanding into new specialties, and investing in infrastructure. As a result, operating leverage remains limited, with higher revenue not translating proportionately into earnings, as seen in the decline in net income during the fourth quarter of 2025. Looking ahead, continued investments in customer acquisition, product expansion and international growth are likely to keep margins under pressure, reducing visibility into the timeline for meaningful profitability improvement.

Cash flow dynamics further reinforce these concerns. Free cash flow turned negative in the fourth quarter of 2025, while operating cash flow declined compared to the prior year, indicating that increased spending and working capital needs are weighing on cash generation. This trend suggests that the business is currently trading off near-term financial flexibility in favor of growth, which could become a concern if such pressures persist.

Hims & Hers’ Regulatory, Execution and Competitive Risks

HIMS operates within a highly regulated and rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, which introduces considerable uncertainty into its operating model. The company must navigate a complex web of regulations governing telehealth practices, pharmaceutical distribution, data privacy and advertising standards, many of which vary across jurisdictions and continue to evolve. Changes in regulatory interpretation, increased scrutiny from authorities or enforcement actions — particularly in areas such as drug compounding, product promotion or patient data handling — could disrupt certain offerings, necessitate operational adjustments or lead to higher compliance costs. Over time, this could constrain Hims & Hers’ ability to scale efficiently and maintain its current growth trajectory.

At the same time, Hims & Hers’ ambitious expansion strategy amplifies execution risk. Its ongoing push into new treatment categories, international markets and adjacent capabilities requires significant investment in infrastructure, technology and operational processes. Managing this complexity — while maintaining service quality, ensuring regulatory compliance and integrating acquisitions — can strain internal resources. Moreover, success in newer markets is not guaranteed, as differences in consumer behavior, regulatory frameworks and competitive dynamics may limit the expected returns on these investments.

Competitive pressures further compound these challenges. Hims & Hers operates in a fragmented yet increasingly crowded market, competing with traditional healthcare providers, specialized telehealth platforms, pharmaceutical companies and large retail players with deeper financial and operational resources. This intensifying competition could drive higher customer acquisition costs, limit pricing flexibility and increase the need for sustained marketing spend, ultimately making it more difficult to achieve consistent margin expansion while maintaining growth momentum.

HIMS Stock’s Valuation

HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 1.86X is lower than the industry’s average of 3.42X and its five-year median of 2.62X.



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Amwell and GoodRx’s forward 12-month P/S currently stand at 0.50X and 1.02X, respectively.

Hims & Hers’ Estimate Movement

Estimates for Hims & Hers’ 2026 earnings per share (EPS) have moved a penny south to 61 cents in the past 60 days.



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Estimates for Amwell’s 2026 loss per share have remained flat at $2.88 in the past 60 days.

Estimates for GoodRx’s 2026 EPS have moved 28.9% south to 32 cents in the past 60 days.

Our Final Take on HIMS

Hims & Hers, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, continues to present a compelling long-term digital health opportunity, supported by its expanding care ecosystem, increasing focus on personalized and preventive healthcare and growing global footprint. HIMS’ transition toward a more integrated consumer health platform enhances its structural growth potential and positions it well to capitalize on shifting healthcare delivery trends.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

However, the stock’s sharp decline in recent months reflects a shift in investor focus toward near-term risks and execution challenges. Ongoing margin pressures, sustained investment requirements, and regulatory uncertainties — particularly around certain treatment categories — have weighed on sentiment. At the same time, softer earnings expectations indicate that the benefits of scale and diversification may take longer to materialize than previously anticipated.

From a valuation perspective, the current levels suggest that the market has adopted a more cautious stance, pricing in execution risks and near-term earnings volatility while still acknowledging Hims & Hers’ longer-term growth prospects. This indicates a more balanced risk-reward profile, where upside potential is tempered by limited visibility into profitability improvement.

For existing investors, the stock appears more suited for a patient hold rather than an aggressive accumulation. While the long-term narrative remains intact, near-term uncertainties could continue to drive volatility. For prospective investors, a more measured approach may be prudent, as clarity around margin trajectory, regulatory developments and consistent earnings delivery will likely be key to rebuilding confidence.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.