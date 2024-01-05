HIMS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.32, changing hands as low as $8.09 per share. Hims & Hers Health Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HIMS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.65 per share, with $12.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.42.

