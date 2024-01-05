HIMS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.32, changing hands as low as $8.09 per share. Hims & Hers Health Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HIMS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.65 per share, with $12.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.42.
Also see: Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
PAVMW Historical Stock Prices
ETFs Holding VVI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.