Hims & Hers vs. LifeMD: Which Telehealth Stock Has More Upside?

Virtual healthcare services, or telehealth, are rapidly becoming a standard of care in the expanding digital healthcare space. This is bringing a new class of tech-driven innovators to the forefront. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS and LifeMD, Inc. LFMD stand out as emerging players in the rapidly evolving digital health solutions space, providing direct-to-consumer virtual healthcare services that include consultations and prescription medications, and catering to the growing demand for accessible healthcare.

Hims & Hers is a consumer-first platform transforming the way customers fulfill their health and wellness needs, while LifeMD is a direct-to-patient telehealth company that provides a cost-effective and convenient way to access comprehensive, virtual and in-home healthcare. With both companies showing promise, the question arises: which stock is the better buy at this moment? Let's delve deeper.

Stock Performance & Valuation: HIMS vs. LFMD

HIMS (up 67.2%) has underperformed LFMD (up 152.8%) over the past three months. However, in the past year, Hims & Hers has rallied 130.7% compared with LifeMD’s gain of 102.2%.



Meanwhile, HIMS is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 4.3, above its median of 2.3X over the past three years. LFMD’s forward sales multiple sits at 2.2X, above its last three-year median of 0.9X. While LFMD appears cheap when compared with the Medical sector average of 2.3X, HIMS seems to be expensive. Currently, both Hims & Hers and LifeMD stocks have a Value Score of C.



Factors Driving Hims & Hers Stock

HIMS is pursuing a roadmap of rapid specialty expansion into new conditions that can be treated safely and effectively via telehealth, require ongoing and recurring customer relationships, and for which generic medication has been established as an effective treatment option. Promising future care areas for Hims & Hers include sleep disorders and hypertension, which align with its current business model and are prevalent among its customers.

This month, HIMS announced its agreement to acquire ZAVA, marking a significant step toward its global expansion. The deal will likely expand the company’s footprint in the U.K. and will officially launch the company into Germany, France and Ireland, with more markets anticipated soon. Hims & Hers is also planning to introduce a new, personalized dimension of digital health in Europe. To ensure a localized experience, this expansion is also expected to include access to British, German and French healthcare providers in local languages.

In May, Hims & Hers announced the pricing of its offering of $870 million convertible senior notes and the appointment of Mo Elshenawy as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer. HIMS intends to use the proceeds from the convertible senior notes offering to support its global expansion through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, while also fueling deeper investment in artificial intelligence, diagnostics and personalized treatments to scale access and meet rising demand for high-quality, personalized care.

Factors Driving LifeMD Stock

LifeMD’s $299 Wegovy bundle offers a rare, affordable entry point for self-pay patients seeking FDA-approved weight loss therapy. By integrating Novo Nordisk's medication with LifeMD’s virtual care, the program replaces risky compounded alternatives with a seamless, compliant solution, meeting urgent demand just as regulatory pressures tighten on non-branded GLP-1 offerings.

LifeMD’s GLP-1 program already serves more than 75,000 patients, proving strong market traction. Its integrated care model — including virtual visits, lab testing and in-house pharmacy — supports rapid onboarding and retention. With nationwide reach and operational infrastructure in place, LFMD is well-equipped to scale the Wegovy collaboration efficiently and deliver long-term patient outcomes.

LifeMD reported first-quarter revenues of $65.7 million and net income of $1.4 million, reflecting a strong turnaround from prior losses. Backed by $34.4 million in cash and scalable systems, LFMD can sustain competitive pricing while expanding care. Its financial health reinforces confidence in the long-term success of the Wegovy partnership.

Comparing EPS Projections: Hims & Hers & LifeMD

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share (EPS) suggests a 170.4% improvement from 2024.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LFMD’s 2025 EPS implies an improvement of 107.6% from 2024.



Price Target: HIMS vs. LFMD

Based on short-term price targets offered by 12 analysts, the average price target for Hims & Hers comes to $46.17, implying a decline of 6.6% from the last close.



Based on short-term price targets offered by eight analysts, the average price target for LifeMD comes to $12.81, implying a decline of 6.8% from the last close.



Choose Hims & Hers Over LifeMD Now

While both Hims & Hers and LifeMD are promising players in the digital health space, HIMS, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) firm, presents a more stable and financially sound investment opportunity at this stage. With strong profitability and margins along with consistently growing user engagement, Hims & Hers offers a capital-efficient model that generates substantial free cash flow and delivers steady returns.

LifeMD, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) firm, is rapidly growing and expanding its clinical footprint. The company expanded across all service areas, and the performance of its weight management program underscored its success during the first quarter of 2025. The launch of LFMD's men's hormone therapy offering and the recent acceptance of Medicare are also off to strong starts, continuing to diversify its telehealth platform. For investors seeking lower execution risk, financial predictability and a proven track record, Hims & Hers emerges as a more compelling choice.

