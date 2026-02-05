Hims & Hers Takes On Novo Nordisk: What We Know Right Now

Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) introduced a new oral GLP-1 product this morning only weeks after Novo Nordisk's (NYSE: NVO) hit oral version of Wegovy hit the market. And the pharma giant wasn't happy with what they heard.

Ad the day has gone on we've learned more about how Hims & Hers may be producing a compounded version of this GLP-1 and how it'll use a legal loophole to keep the product in the market, just like it did with injectable GLP-1s.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 5, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 5, 2026.

Travis Hoium has positions in Hims & Hers Health. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hims & Hers Health. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

