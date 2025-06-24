Hims & Hers Strengthens Its Footprint in Consumer-Driven Obesity Care

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, has increasingly prioritized weight loss as a key area of growth and innovation in its healthcare platform. In recent months, the company introduced a six-month Wegovy offer priced at $549 per month for eligible new customers. This initiative was designed to improve affordability and sustained access to prescription weight loss medication, bundled with holistic support such as clinical oversight and nutritional guidance. The program reflects Hims & Hers’ broader strategy to make proven obesity treatments more connected and accessible through technology-driven, consumer-friendly healthcare delivery.

Hims & Hers’ platform currently offers bundled access to all strengths of Wegovy with around-the-clock care, clinical support and personalized nutrition coaching. This integrated approach, provided at a unified monthly price, is aimed at improving long-term health outcomes for people living with obesity. These efforts align with Hims & Hers’ broader vision of consumer-centered healthcare that puts individuals at the center of care decisions and delivers a seamless patient experience across digital touchpoints.

Weight loss is also deeply integrated into Hims & Hers’ long-term strategy. The company identified weight loss among chronic conditions as being actively targeted through personalized, subscription-based telehealth offerings. It launched access to compounded and branded GLP-1 medications like semaglutide, addressing rising consumer demand and market shortages. Despite regulatory uncertainties, such as the FDA’s February 2025 resolution of the semaglutide shortage, HIMS continues to expand its weight loss platform, reinforcing it as a high-growth specialty with significant consumer relevance.

Obesity-Focused Growth Trajectories of LLY & AMGN

Eli Lilly and Company LLY has advanced its leadership in the obesity treatment space with key developments in both injectables and oral therapies. This month, Eli Lilly expanded access to all approved doses of Zepbound (tirzepatide) through its LillyDirect Self Pay Pharmacy Solutions platform, enhancing affordability and continuity of care for patients pursuing weight management. Complementing this, Eli Lilly’s oral GLP-1 candidate, orforglipron, showed Phase 3 results with efficacy and safety comparable to injectable treatments, reinforcing the company’s commitment to comprehensive obesity care.

Amgen Inc. AMGN is actively advancing innovation in obesity care through differentiated, long-acting biologics. This month, Amgen unveiled full Phase 2 results for MariTide, a novel, monthly-dosed obesity treatment, showing up to 20% average weight loss and sustained cardiometabolic benefits over 52 weeks without a plateau. With improved tolerability from dose escalation, MariTide enters Phase 3 trials targeting obesity, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and sleep apnea, strengthening Amgen's position in the obesity therapeutics space

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Hims & Hers stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

