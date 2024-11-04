Hims & Hers to stop reporting on orders, average order value after 2024

Says trajectory in 2024 “nothing short of phenomenal.” Says business trajectory setting “robust foundation” for 2025. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.
- Hims & Hers raises FY24 revenue view to $1.46B-$1.465B, consensus $1.40B
- Hims & Hers reports Q3 EPS 32c, consensus 4c
- Hims & Hers sees Q4 revenue $465M-$470M, consensus $421.1M
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Hims and Hers Health options imply 17.0% move in share price post-earnings
