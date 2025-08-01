Hims & Hers Stock to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 4, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of 20 cents topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 66.7%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on two occasions, missed once and broke even in the other, delivering an earnings surprise of 19.6%, on average.

Let’s check out the factors that have shaped HIMS performance prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note Before HIMS Reports

In first-quarter 2025, Hims & Hers witnessed a robust uptick in its subscriber base, primarily driven by increased traffic to its platform (through websites and mobile applications). This resulted from marketing activities and improved onsite and customer onboarding experiences. Additionally, the monthly online revenue per average subscriber also increased, primarily resulting from subscriber uptake of HIMS’ GLP-1 weight loss offering, along with changes in product mix. We expect Hims & Hers to have continued to focus on improving marketing activities and improving onsite and customer onboarding experiences, thereby bringing in more traffic and boosting its revenues in the second quarter of 2025.

On the first-quarterearnings callin May, management shared its plans of launching new offerings in low testosterone and menopause support this year, with longer-term opportunities emerging in longevity, sleep and preventative care as Hims & Hers expand lab testing and peptide capabilities. Management also confirmed that its technologies, like MedMatch, are already enhancing initial care interactions. HIMS expects AI-driven tools, including access to coaches, therapeutic tools and nutrition advice to deepen engagement and outcomes over time. We expect MedMatch to have continued to drive interactions, thereby boosting the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Hims & Hers’ Estimate Picture

For second-quarter 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $553.2 million, implying an improvement of 75.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate for EPS is pegged at 18 cents, indicating a surge of 200% from the prior-year period’s reported number.

What Our Model Suggests About HIMS

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has higher chances of beating estimates. This is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: HIMS has an Earnings ESP of -20.20%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Quote

