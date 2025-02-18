Hims & Hers Stock Jumps 156.9% in Three Months: What's Next?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s HIMS investors have been experiencing some short-term gains from the stock of late. Shares of the San Francisco, CA-based health and wellness platform have surged 156.9% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s 28.3% gain. In the same time frame, the stock outperformed the sector and S&P 500’s 0.3% rise and 3.6% growth, respectively.

Two major developments of HIMS in recent months include the announcement of its promising third-quarter 2024 results and the launch of convenient, nutrient-packed meal replacement bars and shakes that will be delivered to customers through the Hims & Hers platform (both in November 2024).

The company reported robust improvement of the top and bottom lines in the third quarter of 2024. Strength in both Online and Wholesale revenue channels and increase in Subscribers, Monthly Online Revenue per Average Subscriber, Average Order Value and Net Orders during the quarter were also recorded.

Per management, HIMS’ model is rapidly gaining scale, thereby driving top-line growth, improving profitability and strong cash flow. On theearnings call management confirmed that the company launched access to personalized titration schedules and dosing for semaglutide within weight loss during the third quarter.

Hims & Hers is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 24, 2025, after the closing bell.

Over the past three months, the stock’s performance has remained strong, outperforming that of its peers like Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC and Abbott Laboratories ABT. TDOC’s shares have gained 60.5%, while ABT’s shares have gained 11.5% in the same time frame.

Despite several challenges within the health and wellness market, including workforce-related complications and health epidemics or pandemics, the favorable estimates indicate that the company might be able to maintain the positive market momentum at present.

HIMS expects revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the full year in the bands of $465 million-$470 million (reflecting an uptick of 89-91%) and $1.460 billion-$1.465 billion (representing growth of 67-68% from 2023 levels), respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the time frames is currently pegged at $471.4 million and $1.47 billion, respectively. The estimates indicate 91.2% and 68.2% improvements, respectively, from the year-ago and comparable 2023 periods. Additionally, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and earnings per share in 2025 is currently pegged at $2.07 billion and 52 cents, respectively.

Hims & Hers has a unique mix of a clinically-focused electronic medical record system, digital prescriptions and cloud pharmacy fulfillment, each with multiple growth drivers promising robust growth potential.

HIMS’ Strong Fundamentals Weigh In

Hims & Hers is consistently witnessing strong market acceptance of its range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services. The company has been focusing on providing access to high-quality, personalized solutions at an affordable price, which is significantly driving the number of net subscribers.

Hims & Hers believes that the growing emphasis on personalized solutions, along with the maturation of newer customer groups introduced to favorable pricing models, is enhancing its retention rates. Additionally, the company is witnessing continued success in acquiring customers through more cost-effective channels as awareness of the Hims & Hers brands grows.

On the third-quarterearnings callthis month, management shared its plan to bring liraglutide, the first generic GLP-1 in the market, to the platform in 2025. HIMS expects to complete test and batch validation and confirm certificates of authenticity over the next few months. The company also feels that as it continues to broaden the variety of solutions across specialties and elevate the number of multi-condition personalized treatments, the number of multi-condition subscribers will continue to increase. In 2025, management expects to elevate the consumer experience for Hims & Hers’ multi-specialty subscribers through technological advancements on its platform.

Hims & Hers’ Product Availability

Hims & Hers’ continued focus on strengthening its comprehensive weight loss offerings, such as announcing the doorstep delivery of daily meal replacement bars and shakes in November 2024, also looks promising. The company aims to aid its customers in reaching and maintaining their health and wellness goals.

HIMS, in September, had announced access to the most common compounded GLP-1 subscriptions for $99 a month for eligible U.S. military, veterans, teachers, nurses and first responders. The company’s efforts to ease access to products are likely to aid it in expanding its customer base, which looks promising.

HIMS’ Stock Valuation

Hims & Hers’ Estimate Movement

Our Final Take

There is no denying that Hims & Hers sits favorably in terms of core business strength, earnings prowess, robust financial footing and global opportunities. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock’s strong core growth prospects present a good reason for existing investors to retain shares for potential future gains. New investors are also likely to be motivated to add the stock following the current surge in share prices. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

For those exploring to make new additions to their portfolios, the valuation indicates superior performance expectations compared with its industry peers. It is still valued lower than the industry, which suggests potential room for growth if it can align more closely with overall market performance. However, if investors are already holding the stock, it would be prudent to hold on to it at present. The favorable Zacks Style Score with a Growth Score of A suggests continued uptrend potential for HIMS.

