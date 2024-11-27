Hims & Hers rises 14.0%

Hims & Hers (HIMS) is up 14.0%, or $4.29 to $34.97.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HIMS:
- Trump Trade: Carmakers slip after 25% tariff threat on Mexico, Canada
- Hims & Hers (HIMS) Shares Surge 24% on Makary’s FDA Nomination
- BofA says FDA head nominee positive development for compounders like Hims & Hers
- Hunterbrook goes long Hims & Hers after short position in June
- Hims & Hers jumps after Trump nominates Dr. Marty Makary for FDA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.