Hims & Hers price target raised to $32 from $28 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research raised the firm’s price target on Hims & Hers to $32 from $28 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company increases its price target on the stock following “strong” Q3 results and increased guidance, the analyst tells investors. While the firm expects continued investor uncertainty around the durability of the company’s weight loss offerings, Seaport is optimistic that its multi-pronged approach will demonstrate “solid” long-term growth.

